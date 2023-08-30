Family-owned QuickBooks Company, Barons Inc. Announces Expansion, Set to Welcome New Franchise Owners

Bentonville, Arkansas, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barons Inc. has announced it is expanding its frontiers and increasing its capacity towards reaching a more comprehensive range of markets. Barons Inc. is an Arkansas and Alabama-based, family-owned company that offers QuickBooks sales and support services. The company provides comprehensive technology solutions designed to help businesses manage their finances and prepare for tax season with ease.





President and Co-Founder of Barons, Brandon Morris, says the company’s team of QuickBooks experts serves a wide range of industries. He adds that Barons Inc. is a trusted family-owned company run by three generations of the family: Sharon McCauley who is Brandon’s Mother is the CFO & Co-Founder of Barons Inc. She earned her BS in Accounting from Arkansas Tech University in 1985 and also earned her CPA license in Arkansas in the same year. Brandon Morris, President & Co-Founder, became a QuickBooks ProAdvisor in 2003, and was the first in the state of Arkansas to become an Advanced Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor in 2007. Kylee, Brandon’s oldest daughter, also works with Barons, making it a three-generation QuickBooks ProAdvisor practice.

“Each specialist is chosen for their in-depth knowledge of the accounting process in a given industry which allows us to provide more in-depth and industry-relevant support throughout our client’s QuickBooks journey. With a wide library of native integrations and the flexibility to develop custom solutions, QuickBooks is not only the most user-friendly accounting platform but the most business-friendly one as well,” Brandon states.

Morris is a certified specialist in QuickBooks installations, third-party application recommendation and integration, custom reporting, and conversions. He also superintends over an international QuickBooks sales body, Accounting Success Group which is made up of accountants, CPAs, bookkeepers, and IT professionals.

According to Morris, he, alongside his mother, Sharon McCauley, founded Barons in 2002. After being frustrated with public practice as a CPA, Sharon partnered with Brandon to launch a new firm that specialized in training and consulting businesses on QuickBooks. He revealed that, with Sharon’s background as a CPA, coupled with his own technical know-how, Barons quickly gained a following of local small businesses. And as the years went by, the business grew remarkably and it began to add consultants and training experts from across the country to serve their growing client base.





Morris reveals that Barons’ client-oriented approach has helped clients from all walks of life to successfully track their business income and expenses and organize their financial information for them, eliminating manual data entry. He emphasizes that the company simplifies small business accounting and automates tasks such as invoicing, time tracking, and sales tax management.

Speaking about one of Baron’s milestone achievements, Morris said Barons launched their franchise service initiative in 2006, a feat which enabled the company to begin helping franchisors deploy QuickBooks across hundreds of franchise locations. According to Brandon, their partner program ASG allows partners complete autonomy with the benefit of leveraging the Barons’ brand, marketing engine, and support infrastructure to help them close more deals and recruit more clients. He adds that this program is open to any accountant, bookkeeper, freelance finance professional, or managed service provider





