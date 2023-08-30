Product review platform announces the launch of the 20th product category on their platform

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Rating was founded as a way to give trusted consumer product reviews that are written by an editorial team with an expert understanding on the products being reviewed. According to Blake Harrison, Founder of Consumer Rating, online reviews of consumer products have become largely untrustworthy due to AI generated content and companies writing advertorial reviews that are used as a promotion tool for their own products.

As a way to give people honest reviews of products they want to be knowledgeable on before a purchase. The reviewal process that Consumer Rating utilizes is in depth as the company employs a team of editorial writers who work separately from the rest of the company to ensure a non biased review. When Consumer Rating adds a new product to one of their categories the company will conduct in-depth research on the product by analyzing information about the product as well as reaching out to the company that manufactures it.

Once the research has been conducted, Consumer Rating will then purchase the product and have the editorial writers use the product in its intended manner. Some of the products that Consumer Rating reviews include are mattresses, diet plans, dog food delivery, invisible braces, mobile phones, meal delivery and now hair loss treatments, to name a few. The editorial writers will then write a balanced review of their experience with the product.

“We’re constantly adding categories and looking to add products that we can review and give people a point of view that they may not have otherwise had access to,” says Harrison. “Ten years from now we hope to have thousands of categories of products that we review.”

Consumer Rating uses a set of criteria for the products they review, which Harrison says would benefit from the use of instrumentation devices and an expanded use of multimedia reviewing tools. For the use of instrumentation devices, Harrison uses the example of reviewing mattresses, which could have its firmness measured by putting weight on it and seeing how much it compresses. Expanding on the use of multimedia in the reviewing process would include more video reviews and deeper online showcasing of a reviewed product.

“It’s been amazing to see the progress we have made at Consumer Rating because we are giving people the information they need to make an informed purchasing decision, and they will end up with a better product, less hassle and a greater overall satisfaction,” says Harrison.

Harrison founded Consumer Rating due to his own dissatisfaction with online reviews he would read when purchasing something online. He says he would waste time trying to find reviews that were written by real customers and not AI generated or written by a company as a marketing tool for their own business.

Looking forward, Consumer Rating will continue to provide trustworthy, and reliable reviews. In the next ten years they are striving to have thousands of categories to help consumers make informed decisions on purchases, as well as partnering with a large e-commerce platform to create reviews that consumers can trust.

