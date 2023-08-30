Smart Water Metering Market Set to Soar Past USD 16.51 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Smart Water Metering market , adoption of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) technology, integration of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in water management, increasing use of wireless communication technologies such as LoRaWAN and NB-IoT, focus on smart water metering in commercial and industrial sectors, the emergence of smart city initiatives driving the implementation of smart water meters, deployment of smart water meters in residential buildings and multi-unit dwellings, emphasis on water conservation and demand-side management, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Smart water metering is a system that uses digital meters to measure and record water usage in real time. This data can be used by utilities to improve water efficiency, reduce non-revenue water, and manage their water assets.

Prominent Players in Smart Water Metering Market

Aclara Technologies

Arad Group

Badger Meter

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Itron

Kamstrup

Landis+Gyr

Neptune Technology Group

Sensus

B METERS

Datamatic

Honeywell

ZENNER

ABB

Endress+Hauser

Flowbird

Ista

MeterStik

Mueller Water Products

Sagemcom

Siemens

Suntront

Residential Water Meters Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Residential Water Meters dominated the global market as it caters to a large audience. The global population growth, urbanization, and increasing awareness of water conservation have led to a rising demand for residential water meters. These meters help households monitor and manage their water consumption, promote water-saving behaviours and enable accurate billing based on actual usage. The large-scale deployment of residential water meters can contribute to their dominance in the market.

Residential Segment is the Leading Application Segment

Regarding application, residential is the leading segment due to the demand for smart meters. In addition, residential water meters are installed in individual households, and the rising global population, increasing urbanization, and growing focus on water conservation have led to a surge in demand for residential water metering solutions. Deploying intelligent water meters in residential buildings enables accurate measurement of water consumption, helps identify leaks, and promotes water conservation among homeowners.

North America is the leading Market as the Regions are Developing Water Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on water infrastructure. The region has been proactive in upgrading its water infrastructure, driven by factors such as ageing infrastructure, water scarcity concerns, and the need for accurate measurement and billing. Several regional utilities and municipalities have implemented advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems and smart water metering solutions to improve water management, detect leaks, and optimize operations.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major Smart Water Metering market players. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Smart Water Metering.

Key Developments in Smart Water Metering Market

As part of a 5-year programme, Anglian Water is actively installing 1.1 million freshly updated water meters for homes and businesses while spending more than USD 231.06 million. This makes it possible for the corporation to conserve future water resources with its long-term demand management approach.

