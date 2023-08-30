Vitamins D Market Worth USD 2034.60 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 6%: Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitamins D Market Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Vitamins D Market Research Report Information By Type, By Application, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030”, the market value will escalate from USD 1263.45 MN in 2022 to USD 2034.60 MN by 2030, with a 6% CAGR during the review period (2023-2030).

The demand for vitamin D has increased in the last couple of years, mainly due to the growing awareness of its benefits among retail consumers seeking immune support products backed by strong scientific evidence. Moreover, infectious disease specialists highlight vitamin D's benefits in immune support when discussing COVID-19. This has led more medical professionals and individuals to realize the importance of vitamin D in the human body. Increased demand for vitamin D supplements to treat various medical conditions would drive market growth.

In addition to immune health, vitamin D is also consumed by hypocalcemia patients to help elevate calcium levels in blood and people suffering from osteomalacia & osteoporosis. Patients about to undergo orthopedic surgery are often administered the product to help raise vitamin D levels, as deficiency before surgery can impact bone remodeling and post-surgery recovery.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 2034.60 Million CAGR 6% (2023 to 2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency

Competitive Analysis

Players leading the global vitamin D market are:

BASF SE (Germany)

Koninklijke DSM NV (Netherlands)

Farbest Brands (US)

Pharmavit (Netherlands)

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech Co., Ltd. (China)

Prinova Group LLC. (US)

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Piramal Pharma Solutions (India)

Fermenta Biotech Limited (India)

The Coca-Cola Company (US)

Glanbia plc. (Ireland)

Creamline Dairy Products Ltd (India)

Pepsico (US)

Mother Dairy (India)

Nestle (Switzerland)

The Kellogg Company (US)

Chlorophyll Water (US)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US)

Danone SA (France)

General Mills Inc. (US)

There is also growing interest in supplements targeting specific chronic medical conditions, such as high cholesterol & blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, dementia, insomnia, mental stress, and obesity. However, only efficacious supplements with creditable clinical and scientific evidence gain the interest of medical practitioners.

Generally, medical practitioners also insist on seeing evidence from clinical trials involving a larger sample size and a longer duration. The consumption of functional foods is rising due to growing nutrition deficiency concerns and rapid economic growth across the globe. The growing use of vitamin D as an ingredient in several functional foods substantiates market revenues.

Moreover, many functional food manufacturers have started increasing their production, aiding the growth of the vitamin market. The rising demand for naturally sourced vitamins from end-use industries is anticipated to create a significant opportunity for the vitamin D market players.

For instance, on Aug.08, 2022, MD Pharmaceuticals, a healthcare distributor & marketer, and DSM, a global leader in health & nutrition, announced the joint development of fast-acting vitamin D supplements, Rapid-D, to boost immunity. The halal-certified, Rapid-D is a 100 % vegetarian capsule containing Ampli-D, a form of vitamin D3, also known as calcifediol.

Segments

The vitamin D market is segmented into types, applications, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into vitamin D2 and vitamin D3. Of these, the vitamin D3 segment holds the largest, 74.92% of the market share. Also known as cholecalciferol, vitamin D3 is found in fatty animal foods, such as fish oil and egg yolk. The human body can also produce it when exposed to the sun. Vitamin D3 is not water-soluble but soluble in ether, alcohol, vegetable oil, and acetone.

The application segment is bifurcated into dairy & frozen desserts, bakery & confectionery, meat alternatives, sports nutrition, oils & fats, dairy alternatives, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, and others. By regions, the vitamin D market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

Europe has portrayed gradual growth over the past few years and is expected to continue high growth over the next few years. Rapid growth in the nutraceuticals sector, increasing demand for functional food, and the high adoption of alternative diets are major growth drivers. Almost three fourth of the total population suffers from vitamin D deficiency, which alongside the aging populaces in the region, propel the vitamin D market revenues.

Additionally, the demand for natural-certified food & supplements and the consumer preference for organic products has been surging over the last few years in the EU, which boosts the region's vitamin D market shares. Germany accounts for the largest, while France accounts for the second-largest share in the European vitamin D market. However, France is anticipated to take the lead in the regional market during the assessment period.

The Asia-Pacific region is the second-largest market for vitamin D globally. With the rising focus on preventive healthcare, APAC has become a lucrative destination for vitamin D manufacturers. Besides, the increasing consumer inclination toward healthy lifestyles, rapid urbanization, and rising per-capita disposable incomes in the emerging economies in APAC are significant tailwinds escalating the vitamin D market value. The APAC vitamin D market is projected to exhibit a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

