Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the second quarter 2023

Bermuda, August 30, 2023



Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the second quarter 2023:



Dividend amount: $0.50



Declared currency: USD



Last day including right: September 6, 2023



Ex-date: September 7, 2023



Record date: September 8, 2023



Payment date: September 13, 2023



Date of Approval: August 29, 2023



For further queries, please contact:



Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Email: IR@avancegas.com

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00





ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuildings for delivery in early 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



