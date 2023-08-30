Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Shenandoah South 1H

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon” or “Company”)

Operational Update - Shenandoah South 1H

30 August 2023 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the Shenandoah South 1H (“SS1H”) pilot hole in exploration permit 117 has reached a total vertical depth (“TVD”) of 3,300 metres, intersecting approximately 90 metres of the Amungee Member B-shale with strong dry gas shows.

Points to note:

The 90 metres of the Amungee Member B-shale intersected represents the thickest section seen in the Beetaloo Sub-basin depocenter to date.



The Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) super spec FlexRig® Flex 3 rig reached TVD in 21.5 days, drilling at 153 metres per day. This is a new record for wells drilled below 3,000 metres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

Logging of the Amungee Member B-shale formation indicates potentially higher porosity and gas saturation relative to offset wells.



Initial evaluation confirms reservoir continuity of the Amungee Member B-shale over 150 kilometres between Amungee NW-2H and Beetaloo W-1 wells. This includes a target development area of approximately 1 million acres where the shale depth exceeds 2,700 metres.



Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited’s joint venture partner, Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited will commence a 1,000-metre horizontal section within the shale formation ahead of a stimulation program of up to 10 stages over a 500-metre section, which is planned for Q4 2023.





Philip O’Quigley, Falcon’s CEO, commented:

“Reaching TVD of 3,300 metres on the SS1H well in just 21.5 days is a great first step in the current year work programme. The preliminary results to date are all very promising as we commence the horizontal section before moving to the stimulation programme in Q4 2023. We will continue to update the market on progress made."

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited

Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited (“Tamboran B1”) is the 100% holder of Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited, with Tamboran B1 being a 50:50 joint venture between Tamboran Resources Limited and Daly Waters Energy, LP.

Tamboran Resources Limited, is a natural gas company listed on the ASX (TBN) and U.S. OTC markets (TBNNY). Tamboran is focused on playing a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future, by developing the significant low CO 2 gas resource within the Beetaloo Basin through cutting-edge drilling and completion design technology as well as management’s experience in successfully commercialising unconventional shale in North America.

Bryan Sheffield of Daly Waters Energy, LP is a highly successful investor and has made significant returns in the US unconventional energy sector in the past. He was Founder of Parsley Energy Inc. (“PE”), an independent unconventional oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin, Texas and previously served as its Chairman and CEO. PE was acquired for over US$7 billion by Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”), itself a leading independent oil and gas company and with the PE acquisition became a Permian pure play company. Pioneer has a current market capitalisation of c. US$60 billion.

