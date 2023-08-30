Sprinkler Irrigation Market to Reach USD 2.91 Billion by 2027 | With a 1.67% CAGR

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sprinkler irrigation market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.91 billion by 2027 attributable to the rise in efforts of the government to encourage the use of sprinklers for multiple crop production. Sprinkler irrigation is the method of applying water to crops in a way similar to that of rainfall. The water to be sprayed is distributed through a pipe system and then sprayed into the air through sprinklers so that the water breaks into tiny droplets when falling to the ground. In this way, crops will get the desired amount of water required for their growth without wasting excess water.

A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ offers a 360-degree overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories. As per the report titled, “Sprinkler Irrigation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2023-2027,” the market value was USD 2.57 billion in 2019 and will rise at a CAGR of 1.67% during the forecast period set between 2020 and 2027.

List of Sprinkler Irrigation Market Manufacturers Includes:



Netafim Limited

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Hunter Industries

Valmont Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Reinke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Other Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 1.67% 2027 Value Projection USD 2.91 billion Market Size in 2019 USD 2.57 billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 150 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Mobility

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Market Growth Drivers Increasing Concern over Depleting Water Levels to Elevate the Adoption of Sprinkler Irrigation High Support from Government to Add Impetus to Market

What are the Objectives of the Report?

A detailed analysis of the market focusing on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

List of players and the key strategies adopted by them to hold the leading position in market competition

Table of segmentation of the market based on factors such as type, mobility, application, and region

Recent developments of the market, current trends, and other interesting insights into the market

Increasing Need to Feed Population Despite Covid19 Outbreak will Propelling Growth

The agricultural industry is negatively impacted by the current pandemic of COVID19 that has propelled all businesses to come at a halt. Crop cultivation and irrigation have however managed to survive in developing nations such as Pakistan, India, South Africa, China, and others. The price of sprinkler systems in the nations mentioned above has witnessed extensive rise due to its low labor association and increasing need for crop irrigation to feed the population even during the coronavirus attack and worldwide declaration of lockdown. However, in the developed nations of Europe and North America, the market is stable owing to the availability of automated sprinkler systems.

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness about New Irrigation Techniques will Bolster Growth

The increasing need to cultivate more crops rapidly to feed the growing population is the major sprinkler irrigation market growth, driver. Besides this, the rise in farmer awareness about the latest irrigation techniques with the help of government-supported initiatives is also adding impetus to the market. Furthermore, the rising acceptance of various water-efficient precision agricultural practices is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific will Register the Fastest Growth Rate with Government-supported Initiatives

Regionally, North America generated the highest revenue of USD 930.85 million earned in 2019. This is owing to the presence of large area under irrigation across nations such as the U.S. On the other side, the market in Europe will witness significant growth on account of high awareness about modern irrigation system and allotment of huge plots of land under sprinkler irrigation in nations such as Italy, France, Spain, and Russia. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate on account of the robust rate of the growing population and high support from the government to adopt the use of sprinklers for irrigation.

Competitive Landscape:

Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay Corporation, and few others enjoying Dominant Position

The market is consolidated in nature due to the presence of a few regional and global vendors. Players functioning in the market are engaging in collaborative efforts such as mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. Manufacturers such as Jain Irrigation Systems, Inc., Netafim Limited, Lindsay Corporation, and Valmont Industries hold a prominent position in the market with their collaborative efforts.

Major Industry Developments in the Sprinkler Irrigation Market include:

February 2020 – Lindsay Corporation launched Zimmatic Poly Pipe for working together with their center pivot irrigation systems. This product is specially designed for operations in areas with _a corrosive water environment.

April 2017 – Jain Irrigation Systems, headquartered in India acquired an 80% stake in two of the US.S. irrigation companies namely Agri-Valley Irrigation Inc., and Irrigation Design and Construction Inc. (IDC) by a signing a contract worth USD 48 million.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Agriculture Irrigated Area Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Center Pivot Lateral Move Solid Sets Others By Mobility (Value) Stationery Towable By Application (Value) Field Crops Orchard Crops Landscape & Turf Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Sprinkler Irrigation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Center Pivot Lateral Move Solid Sets Others By Mobility (Value) Stationery Towable By Application (Value) Field Crops Orchard Crops Landscape & Turf Others By Country (Value) U.S Canada Mexico



TOC Continued…!

