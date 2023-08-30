Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Investor news

30 August 2023

Invitation to Lassila & Tikanoja’s Capital Markets Day on 23 November 2023

Lassila & Tikanoja invites analysts, institutional investors and other representatives of the capital markets and the media to a Capital Markets Day event to be held on Thursday, 23 November 2023. The event will be held at Hotel Mestari in Kamppi, at the address Fredrikinkatu 51, Helsinki.

The Capital Markets Day will provide an update on the progress of Lassila & Tikanoja’s strategy execution and the drivers of growth and profitability. The speakers at the event will include President and CEO Eero Hautaniemi, CFO Valtteri Palin, the Senior Vice Presidents of L&T’s business segments, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Relations and Responsibility, and the Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

The event will be available as a webcast to all interested parties at https://lassila-tikanoja.videosync.fi/cmd-2023 . A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address soon after the event.

The presentation materials will be available on Lassila & Tikanoja’s website at www.lt.fi /cmd2023 after the event begins.

Questions can be presented to the management, also via the webcast.

The programme for Lassila & Tikanoja’s Capital Markets Day 2023

9:15 Registration

9:30 Opening remarks for Capital Markets Day 2023

9:35 Presentations

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO

Petri Salermo, Senior Vice President, Environmental Services

Antti Tervo, Senior Vice President, Industrial Services



Break

Antti Niitynpää, Senior Vice President, Facility Services Finland

Mikko Taipale, Senior Vice President, Facility Services Sweden

Jorma Mikkonen, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations and Responsibility, and Hilppa Rautpalo, Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Valtteri Palin, CFO



12:00 Lunch

13:30 Event ends

The programme may be subject to change. A more detailed programme will be available closer to the date of the event at www.lt.fi /cmd2023 .

Registration and additional information

Please register for the event at https://lassila-tikanoja.videosync.fi/cmd-2023 by Thursday, 15 November. We recommend that you register early, as there are limited number of seats. More information about the event is available at www.lt.fi/cmd2023 .

Additional information:

Inka Leisio, Vice President, Communications & Brand, Lassila & Tikanoja plc

inka.leisio@lassila-tikanoja.fi

Tel. +358 50 543 2715

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 8,300 people. Net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 844.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en