Global Rugs and Bed Textiles Market is Expected to Reach US$ 87.5 Billion by 2031, Garnering Almost 5% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for rugs and bed textiles was estimated to have acquired US$ 54.2 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to advance with a 5.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. By 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 87.5 billion.
Consumer interest in blinds and shades, table lamps, bed linen, carpets and rugs, and other home furnishings goods is growing. One of the key components of home décor is bedding.
Bedrooms seem cozy and inviting thanks to the materials used for bedding. High-end home décor rugs are becoming more and more popular due to its ability to shield floors from harm caused by heavy things, furniture, pet claws, and sharp objects.
Consumers are often concerned about scratch marks, especially on wood floors. Rugs provide the ideal landing cushion, hence enhancing the safety of home floors. They lessen injuries and slips. The growth of the rug and bed textiles market is being aided by the rise in demand for high-end and durable goods.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 54.2 Bn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 87.5 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|5.6%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|160 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type, By Category, By Material, By Price, By End-use, By Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
|Companies Covered
|Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Jante Textile, Marvic Textiles, Mittal International, Tisca Austria GmbH, Trident Group, Venus Group, Wasa Ecotextil AB, Natural Textiles Private Limited, Welspun Group
Key Findings of the Market Report
- Vendors in the global rugs and bed textile sector may find attractive prospects as spending on interior decoration rises.
- Major suppliers now provide handcrafted rugs to meet the soaring demand.
- In order to diversify their product offering and raise their market share for rugs and bed textiles, companies have additionally invested in the research and development of new goods.=
- From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to have the biggest share, followed by Asia Pacific.
Market Trends for Rugs and Bed Textiles
- Global use of e-commerce platforms has increased as a result of the increased penetration of smartphones. Online shopping platforms give customers access to a wide selection of rugs and bedding, in contrast to traditional storefronts where customers have fewer options. It is expected that throughout the forecast period, e-commerce sector expansion would propel the market value for rugs and bed textiles.
- High demand for luxury carpets and bed linens on e-commerce sites is a result of rising living standards and disposable cash. E-commerce platforms are providing a range of discounts and promotions to increase their consumer base.
For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85218<ype=S
Rugs and Bed Textiles Regional Market Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the rugs and bed textiles market in different regions. These are:
- From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to have the majority of the share, followed by Asia Pacific. Market growth in North America is being driven by an increase in demand for eco-friendly carpets and bedding as well as higher home décor spending.
- The growth of the rugs and bed textiles market in Asia Pacific is being driven by an increase in demand for these products through online channels. Through online sales platforms, major rug and bed textile producers in the area are selling affordable items.
Global Rugs and Bed Textiles Market: Key Players
The majority of rug and bed textile businesses engage heavily in the research and development of new goods in order to diversify their product offering. To increase their consumer base, they are supplying high-quality bedding items including pillows, comforters, and blankets in fresh patterns. Manufacturers and suppliers of rugs and bed textiles are working together to increase their regional and global footprint.
The following companies are well-known participants in the global rugs and bed textiles market:
- Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
- Jante Textile
- Marvic Textiles
- Mittal International
- Tisca Austria GmbH
- Trident Group
- Venus Group
- Wasa Ecotextil AB
- Natural Textiles Private Limited
- Welspun Group
Developments by the key players in the global market for rugs and bed textiles are:
|Market Player
|Year
|Key Developments
|Williams-Sonoma
|2023
|
|BKS Textiles
|2023
|
Global Rugs and Bed Textiles Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Mattress
- Pillow
- Bedsheets
- Comforter/Bedding Sets
- Blankets
- Others
By Category
- Sustainable
- Non-sustainable
By Material
- Cotton
- Wool
- Nylon or Polyester
- Bamboo
- Silk
- Others
By Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
By End-use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Hospitals & Nursing Homes
- Schools & Hostels
- Restaurants & Cafés
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company-owned Websites
- E-commerce Websites
- Offline
- Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Other Independent Retailers
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
