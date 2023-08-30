Laparoscopy Devices Market is Projected to Hit USD 16.4 Billion at a Healthy CAGR of 6.5% by 2030 – Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laparoscopy devices market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 16.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for laparoscopy devices is expected to close at US$10.9 billion.



An increase in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed, as minimally invasive surgery offers benefits like smaller incisions, reduced post-operative pain, faster recovery times, and shorter hospital stays, thus is the major driver for the laparoscopy devices market.

An increasing number of the population suffers from diseases related to gynaecological, urological, and cardiology, which, in turn, increases the number of surgical procedures. This factor is expected to propel the demand for laparoscopy devices during the forecast period

The growing consumer awareness and technological advancements in laparoscopy devices, including imaging systems, energy sources, robotic-assisted systems, and instruments, drive the market growth. Improved visualization and precision contribute to enhanced surgical outcomes.

Don't miss out on the latest market intelligence. Get your sample copy today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=384

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 8.5 Bn Estimated Value US$ 16.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.5% Forecast Period 2020-2030 No. of Pages 301 Pages Market Segmentation Product, Application, End User, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Ethicon US, LLC (Johnson & Johnson), CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun company), Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, KARL STORZ, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation,

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the laparoscopy devices market was valued at US$ 10.2 billion

By product, the energy system segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the general surgery segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on end-users, the hospitals segment is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals

Laparoscopy Devices Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increased consumer trends towards adopting minimally invasive surgical techniques for reduced patient trauma, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays, are expected to increase the market growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders, necessitates surgical interventions the number of laparoscopic procedures performed has increased.

The development of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, is contributing to the adoption of advanced surgical techniques and devices like laparoscopy.

Increasing technological advances such as improved imaging systems, energy sources, and robotic-assisted surgical systems, drive the demand for laparoscopy devices market.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=384<ype=S

Laparoscopy Devices Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the laparoscopic devices market owing to the huge number of surgical procedures performed in the country, which benefits the laparoscopic industry. The increasing healthcare expenditure in countries like the United States and Canada provides an opportunity for market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant share in the laparoscopy devices market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure are driving the demand for laparoscopic devices.

The high adoption of advanced medical technology in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, is witnessing rapid growth in the laparoscopy devices market



Competitive Landscape

The global laparoscopy devices market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players in the international market and several small players in regional markets. The top players hold major share of the global laparoscopy devices market. Prominent players operating in the global laparoscopy devices market include

Ethicon US

LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

CONMED Corporation

Medtronic

Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun company)

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

KARL STORZ

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Cook Medical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation



Key Developments in Laparoscopy Devices Market

In September 2022 - Stryker opened a research and development lab in Brisbane, in partnership with Queensland University of Technology, The University of Queensland, Metro North Hospital and Health Service and Queensland Health, to advance research focused on the development of innovative medical technology products.

opened a research and development lab in Brisbane, in partnership with Queensland University of Technology, The University of Queensland, Metro North Hospital and Health Service and Queensland Health, to advance research focused on the development of innovative medical technology products. KARL STORZ has been developing advanced imaging systems for laparoscopy. Their recent developments include high-definition imaging solutions that provide enhanced visualization during laparoscopic procedures.

has been developing advanced imaging systems for laparoscopy. Their recent developments include high-definition imaging solutions that provide enhanced visualization during laparoscopic procedures. Richard Wolf has been working on laparoscopic systems that offer ergonomic designs and user-friendly interfaces. Their developments focus on enhancing the surgeon's experience during laparoscopic procedures.



If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=384

Laparoscopy Devices Market –key Segments

Product

Energy Systems

Robot Assisted Systems

Laparoscopes Video Laparoscopes High-definition Cameras Standard Definition Cameras Fiber Laparoscopes

Hand Access Instruments

Trocars

Closure Devices

Insufflation Devices

Suction/Irrigation Devices

Application

Gynecological Surgery

General Surgery

Urological Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Read More Related Reports:

Demand for Orthopedic Fracture Repairing Implants for Osteoporosis - Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Gout Therapeutics Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Healthcare Informatics Market Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com