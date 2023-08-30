Crew Management System Market worth $2.23 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A crew management system is a software tool that helps airlines manage their crew members, including pilots and cabin crew. Crew management systems automate and streamline tasks such as scheduling, duty rosters, follow-ups, and training. Crew management systems can consider crew availability, flight restrictions, rest periods, and qualifications to create optimized crew schedules that meet safety and operating standards. Crew management systems can improve the efficiency and productivity of crews while maintaining high safety and effective customer service.

Crew Management System Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.10 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $2.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The server-based segment led the crew management system market with a significant share in 2022 and it is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR. The growth of this market is driven by increased demand for efficient crew management solutions mandate of compliance with regulatory standards and rapid growth of aviation industry.





Browse Comprehensive TOC on "Crew Management System Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (On-Cloud and Server-Based), Airline Type (Passenger Airlines and Cargo & Defense Airlines), and Application (Crew Operations and Crew Training)"

Global Crew Management System Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.10 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 2.23 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Airline Type, Application, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





The expansion of the airline industry is the major factor boosting the employment of crew members in this industry, which propels the adoption of crew management software services for the management, tracking, scheduling, and onboarding of such large crews. Various airlines upgrade their crew management services to maximize productivity and control costs. For example, Air India operates with enhanced crew management tasks while raising its overall workforce count. In July 2023, it reported the on-track progress of its plan to add 500 crew members to its system every month over a span of the next four months. The airline is investing in technology to handle crew management tasks such as rostering for more efficient operations. In March 2023, Malaysia Airlines agreed to a five-year contract to improve its crew management systems with IBS Software, an Indian supplier of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. Under the new agreement between the airline and the SaaS vendor, Malaysia Airlines would move its crew management systems to iFlight Crew, a cloud-based platform from IBS Software. iFlight Crew analyzes various factors and scenarios to provide optimal crew pairing and rostering solutions. iFlight Crew is claimed to improve flight operations in tracking, workforce planning, altitude pairing, and optimizing rosters.





Global Crew Management System Market: Segmental Overview

Based on components, the crew management system market is bifurcated into Software and Services. The software segment held a larger crew management system market share in 2022 and is expected to retain its leading position till 2030. Based on deployment, the crew management system market is bifurcated into On-cloud and Server-based. The server-based segment held a larger crew management system market share in 2022 and is expected to retain its leading position till 2030. Based on airline type, the crew management system market is bifurcated into Passenger Airline and Cargo & Defense Airline. The passenger airlines segment held a larger crew management system market share in 2022 and is expected to retain its leading position till 2030. Based on application, the crew management system market is bifurcated into Crew Operations and Crew Training. The crew operations segment held a larger crew management system market share in 2022 and is expected to further consolidate its leading position by 2030.





China is Dominating the Crew Management System Market in APAC:

Crew management systems are a cost-effective solution that helps in assigning crew members to different airlines and ensuring that the crew staff is utilized to their fullest potential. The increasing number of airlines in China is boosting the adoption of crew management systems in China. For instance, in June 2023, the US Transportation Department granted Chinese airlines permission to run 12 weekly round trips to the country, matching the number of flights Beijing has approved for American carriers. This initiative was taken to promote travel between the two greatest economies in the world. Previously, Chinese airlines could only operate eight flights every week. Thus, the rise in the number of flights is boosting the adoption of crew management systems in China.





Global Crew Management System Market: Competitive Landscape

AIMS INTL DWC LLC, Airbus SE, ARCOS LLC, CAE Inc, Hitit Computer Services Ltd Co, IBS Software Pvt Ltd, Laminaar Aviation Infotech, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co KG, PDC A/S, and The Boeing Co are among the key players operating in the crew management system market. Various other companies are also operating in the market and coming up with advanced technologies and offerings. These companies have also been studied and analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the ecosystem. The crew management system market report provides detailed market insights, which can help major players strategize their growth.





Global Crew Management System Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

Mandate of Compliance with Regulatory Standards

Rapid Growth of Aviation Industry

Increased Demand for Efficient Crew Management Solutions





Restraints:

High Implementation Costs

Data Privacy and Security Concerns





Opportunities:

Expanding Operations of Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights

Shortage of Skilled and Experienced Candidates in Aviation Industry





Future Trends:

Growing Use of Cloud-Based Software

Rise of Smart Airports

Advanced Technology Integration





Recent Developments:

In May 2023: IBS Software, a Singapore-based provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to the global travel and logistics industry, received an investment of approximately US$ 450 million. The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and its business reach across the globe.

In May 2023: Airwork Group selected NAVBLUE's suite of digitized and integrated OCC (Operations Control Centre) systems covering Flight Planning, Operations Control, and Crew Management systems to enhance its flight operations productivity through automation & integration.





Report Spotlights:

Progressive industry trends in the Crew Management System market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Crew Management System market from 2022 to 2030

Estimation of global demand for Crew Management System

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the Crew Management System market

Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

Size of the Crew Management System market size at various nodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the Crew Management System industry dynamics

Size of the Crew Management System market in various regions with promising growth opportunities





