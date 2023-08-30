TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 06.2023

30.08.2023

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q2 2023 Interim Report

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q2 2023 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

We are pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Monday, 11 September 2023, at 1pm CET.

The Interim Report will be presented by Stephan Plenz, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial manager at TRESU A/S Finn Holm no later than 8 September 2023 9am CET - fho@tresu.com

Stephan plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780

Attachments:

TRESU Investment Holding AS – Q2 2023 Reporting

Q2 2023 Quarterly reporting

