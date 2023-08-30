Rodenticides Market to Reach USD 2.66 Billion by 2027 | With a 3.46% CAGR

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rodenticides market is set to gain momentum from the increasing contamination of food items. Rodents are capable of contaminating around ten times the amount of food that they consume. Sometimes, it is much more. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Rodenticides Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2023-2027.” The report further states that the rodenticides market size was USD 2.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/rodenticides-market-102826

List of Rodenticides Market Manufacturers Includes:

BASF SE - Germany

Bayer AG – Germany

Bell Laboratories Inc. – United States

Neogen Chemicals – United States

Rentokil Initial Plc – United Kingdom

PelGar International – United Kingdom

Liphatech, Inc. – United States

Impex Europa - Spain

EcoClear Products Inc. – United States

Syngenta AG – Switzerland

Rodenticides are chemical substances used to kill or control rodent populations, such as mice and rats. They are commonly used in various settings, including residential, commercial, and agricultural environments, to prevent damage caused by rodents and to protect human health.



Rodenticides work by either killing rodents directly or by interfering with their ability to reproduce. There are several types of rodenticides available, including anticoagulant rodenticides, acute toxicants, and non-anticoagulant rodenticides. The most commonly used rodenticides are anticoagulant rodenticides.

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 3.46% 2027 Value Projection USD 2.66 billion Market Size in 2019 USD 2.04 billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 150 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Form

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Rodenticides Market Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Practices to Augment Growth Increasing Damage Caused by Rodent Attacks to Drive Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/rodenticides-market-102826

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Integrated Pest Management to Bolster Growth

Rats and mice have been damaging the health and fitness of the masses since time immemorial. They can cause 60 different types of diseases, such as Hantavirus, typhus, and plague. At the same time, they can cause economic loss. One of the most effective methods to deal with such commensal rodents is the adoption of integrated pest management (IPM). It is a broad-based approach that highlights the economic management of rodents. However, the launch of new rodenticides must follow some of the rigorous and stringent regulatory requirements as provided by the governments or other regulatory bodies. It may hamper the rodenticide market growth during the forthcoming period.

Segment-



Anticoagulant Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by High Demand from Agriculture Sector

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into non-anticoagulant and anticoagulant. The anticoagulant segment held 75.54% of the rodenticides market share in 2019. They are used at a large scale as they provide rodents with painless deaths by preventing their blood from coagulating. They are also less toxic to other animals, as well as human beings. They are in high demand from the agricultural sector across the globe. Hence, this type of rat and mouse pest control will be sold more in the near future.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Number of Residential Societies to Drive Growth in North America

In terms of geography, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Out of these, North America procured USD 692.58 million in revenue in 2019. It is set to dominate the market in the near future. This growth is attributable to the rising number of residential societies in this region. Coupled with this, the increasing demand for rodent control products and services would contribute to the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase rapid growth during the forecast period backed by the ever-increasing population, especially in developing countries, such as India and China. Most of the people are engaged in agriculture in these countries. The growing population is urging the farmers to provide the maximum yield to fulfill the unmet needs. The production is lowering because of rodent attacks. Hence, such attacks need to be reduced. Also, rodenticides are easy to use, cheap, and very effective. These factors are increasing their popularity in this region.

Competitive Landscape-



Key Players Engage in Mergers & Acquisitions to Broaden Product Portfolio

Major companies operating in the market are aiming to generate more sales by launching unique rodenticides in the market. Some of the reputed enterprises are also acquiring local players to increase their product portfolios. A few of the others are conducting awareness programs to let people know about the availability of various novel rodent pests and their advantages.

Inquire Before Buying Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/rodenticides-market-102826

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Rodenticides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2023-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Anticoagulant Non-anticoagulant By Form (Value) Pellets Powders Sprays Others By Application (Value) Agricultural Fields Warehouse Pest control Companies Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Rodenticides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2023-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Anticoagulant Non-anticoagulant By Form (Value) Pellets Powders Sprays Others By Application (Value) Agricultural Fields Warehouse Pest control Companies Others By Country (Value) U.S Canada Mexico



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/rodenticides-market-102826

Read Related Insights:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share Analysis and Regional Forecast 2021-2028

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis Forecast 2019-2026

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment