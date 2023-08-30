SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc. has today received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tunkelo Teemu
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 37176/5/4
Transaction date: 2023-08-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 1.495 EUR
(2): Volume: 4383 Unit price: 1.495 EUR
(3): Volume: 75 Unit price: 1.495 EUR
(4): Volume: 152 Unit price: 1.495 EUR
(5): Volume: 2 Unit price: 1.495 EUR
(6): Volume: 23 Unit price: 1.495 EUR
(7): Volume: 12 Unit price: 1.495 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 4847 Volume weighted average price: 1.495 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
