5G Uplink Carrier Aggregation 5G NR Benchmark Study 2023: Independent Review Using T-Mobile's Commercial 5G Network in Seattle, WA, where Nokia is the RAN Infrastructure Supplier

This study is based on collaborations with Accuver Americas and Spirent Communications to conduct an independent benchmark study of 5G uplink carrier aggregation (CA), using T-Mobile's commercial 5G network in Seattle, WA, where Nokia is the RAN infrastructure supplier.

Acknowledgements

This study was conducted in collaboration with Accuver Americas (XCAL-M and XCAP) and Spirent Communications (Umetrix Data). The publisher is responsible for the data collection and all analysis and commentary provided in this report.

Methodology

The publisher used two MediaTek M80 test platforms (provided by T-Mobile) with the M80 5G modem to test the uplink feature, which T-Mobile enabled for the benefit of the study on a few cells within its commercial network.

The publisher conducted stationary and drive tests while doing full buffer uplink data transfers. In addition to testing with a single test phone, additional testing was conducted in which each phone was locked to an individual band to determine the incremental benefits of uplink CA versus other device/network configurations.

The Timeline

Uplink CA is most likely in 2024 at which point it will be limited to one layer per band. In 2025, there will be support for uplink CA plus 3 layers, including 2 layers in the mid-band channel (n41 in the case of Tmo). With the test methodology, the publisher was able to show both the expected results for the 2024 CA functionality as well as what we can expect in 2025.

The Results are In

Uplink CA with two layers (one per band) will always outperform a single component carrier without uplink MIMO and almost always outperform a single component carrier with uplink MIMO. Almost all 5G networks and most 5G smartphones do not support uplink MIMO, which we view as a critical mistep by the industry.

With uplink CA and 3 layers the performance will always be better than uplink MIMO and substantially better than 1 component carrier with a single layer. The publisher provides the hard numbers in the full report.

Around the Corner

Future topics include 4 component carrier downlink and Open RAN (multiple studies, including scheduler efficiency).

