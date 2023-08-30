Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - Adaptive Biotechnologies, Invitae, Guardant Health, Natera, NeoGenomics, Exact Sciences, and Quest Diagnostics

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimal Residual Disease Testing: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for minimal residual disease (MRD) testing is set to witness a transformative phase, as projected by a comprehensive report that examines market trends from 2022 as the base year and forecasts through 2028 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) projection.

This report meticulously analyzes both leading and emerging technologies, applications, end-users, and product pipelines within the domain of minimal residual disease testing. It offers detailed profiles of key market players, outlining their specific products, financial data, and recent market activities.

In the realm of cancer treatment, the past decade has witnessed a remarkable shift due to the advent of efficient medications and accessible immunotherapy like targeted antibodies and adoptive cell therapy. A pivotal tool in this landscape is minimal residual disease (MRD) testing, which has found its place in clinical trials as a valuable asset for dynamic risk-adapted treatments.

MRD testing has already proven its utility in a range of clinical trials, serving as a predictive marker, an efficacy assessment tool, a comparative method for various treatment modalities, and even as a basis for adaptive therapeutic approaches, especially in maintenance periods and early salvage scenarios.

The value of MRD testing becomes particularly evident as it empowers doctors to make informed decisions by providing a comprehensive understanding of a patient's response to therapy. Supported by a growing body of clinical evidence and real-world data, MRD has emerged as a critical marker for patient outcomes in blood malignancies, especially with the advent of newer and more potent medications.

Moreover, investments in MRD testing programs are anticipated to be a driving force behind market expansion. A surge in research activities in MRD diagnostics and monitoring further bolsters market demand. Notably, GRAIL's collaboration with leading healthcare companies in January 2021 exemplifies the drive for MRD identification through innovative methodologies.

The report also delves into the dynamics of mergers, acquisitions, and funding activities and their impact on the competitive landscape. It provides a comprehensive breakdown of the MRD testing market based on technology, application, and end user, segmenting the market into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), flow cytometry, and other technologies.

