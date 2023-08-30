Cell-Free RNA Isolation & Extraction Kits Industry Report 2017-2022 & 2023-2027: Advancements in Non-Invasive Diagnostics Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell-Free RNA Isolation & Extraction Kits Market 2017-2027: Segmented by Application, End User, Company, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell-free RNA isolation & extraction kits market is poised for remarkable growth during the forecast period of 2023-2027. A convergence of factors, including rising cancer incidences and increasing cases of prenatal complications, are set to drive this expansion.

These kits play a crucial role in medical decision-making by providing valuable information for diverse treatment strategies, cementing their significance in healthcare. Additionally, factors such as a growing geriatric population, extensive research and development efforts, patient awareness about non-invasive methods, government investments, and technological advancements are contributing to the market's growth. Collaborations among biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are also fostering market expansion.

Cancer Incidence on the Rise

The surge in cancer occurrences, encompassing lung, cervical, breast, and other forms of cancer, is a pivotal driver for the market. Cancer is the second leading cause of global mortality and disability. The presence of cell-free RNA in bodily fluids presents an opportunity to detect tumors even in patients with low tumor-shedding rates. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) reported in 2020 that 1 in 5 individuals develop cancer in their lifetime, with 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women succumbing to it globally. The GLOBOCAN 2020 report revealed approximately 19.3 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer-related deaths worldwide. The increasing cancer patient population is propelling the demand for Cell-Free RNA Isolation & Extraction Kits.

Rising Prenatal Complications

Advancements in non-invasive techniques, such as cell-free RNA, have proven invaluable in predicting prenatal complications. Cell-free RNA (cf RNA) enables the characterization and prediction of conditions like intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), preeclampsia, and spontaneous preterm birth (PTB). Over the past few years, cases of pregnancy and childbirth complications have risen significantly. Between 2014-2018, pregnancy complications increased by over 16%, with gestational diabetes and preeclampsia rates rising by nearly 31%. As prenatal complications affect a growing number of women, the demand for cell-free RNA isolation and extraction kits is on the rise, driving market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global cell-free RNA isolation & extraction kits market is segmented based on application, end users, and geography. Applications include oncology, prenatal screening, and metabolic disorders. End users encompass hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. Geographically, the United States is anticipated to be a prominent market due to the increasing prevalence of cancer in the country.

Market Players

Leading companies operating in the market include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

JBS Science Inc.

Aline Biosciences

Apostle Inc. (Apostle Sciences)

Danagen-Bioted S.L.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Scope

The report offers a detailed analysis of the global cell-free RNA isolation & extraction kits market, including industry trends. It segments the market by application (oncology, prenatal screening, metabolic disorders, and others) and end users (hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others). The geographical scope spans North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea), Europe & CIS (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), and the Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Turkey).

Conclusion

The global cell-free RNA isolation & extraction kits market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing cancer incidences, prenatal complications, and the demand for non-invasive medical solutions. The market's segmentation and regional dynamics provide insights into the factors fueling its expansion. As strategic collaborations and technological advancements continue to shape the industry, the cell-free RNA isolation & extraction kits market is poised to make significant contributions to the healthcare landscape in the coming years.

