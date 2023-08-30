Global Maize Seed Treatment (Insecticides, Fungicides, Others) Market 2023-2028: Uptake of Sustainable Agricultural Practices Contributing to Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maize Seed Treatment Global Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global maize seed treatment market, valued at US$1.77 billion in 2021, is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period, reaching a value of US$3.11 billion by 2028.

The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for disease-resistant and high-yielding maize crops. Maize seed treatment employs chemical, biological, and physical agents to improve seed performance and safeguard against pests, diseases, and environmental stresses. Factors such as the adoption of genetically modified maize seeds, concerns about crop diseases and pests, and the uptake of sustainable agricultural practices like precision farming are contributing to market growth. Meeting global food demand through increased maize crop production further stimulates the adoption of seed treatment solutions.

However, challenges such as stringent pesticide regulations, high treatment costs, and limited awareness, particularly in emerging economies, hinder market growth.

Growing demand for high-yielding crops is a key driver for the global maize seed treatment market. Population growth fuels the need for nutritious and high-yield food crops, necessitating chemically treated seeds for protection against pests. A significant portion of crop yields are lost annually to pests and diseases, costing the global economy billions. Maize seed treatment addresses this issue by improving seed strength, germination, and early growth while protecting crops through chemical or biological agents on seed coats.

Advancements in seed treatment technologies are furthering maize seed treatment solutions. Innovations like precision seed coating equipment and improved formulations enable precise and efficient application, leading to better efficacy and coverage. For example, Corteva Agriscience introduced LumiGEN, a seed coating technology for maize, enhancing pest resistance and crop productivity.

North America is poised to hold a substantial market share due to advancements in seed treatment technologies and the region's dominance in maize production. Stringent rules on maize seed treatments, key market players like BASF SE and Bayer CropScience AG, and a demand for high-yielding crops contribute to market growth in the region.

Market Developments

Corteva Agriscience plans to introduce seed treatment solutions for crops like wheat, rice, and maize in India, enhancing protection against pests and unpredictable weather.

U.S. EPA approved Syngenta's Vayantis fungicide, a novel maize seed treatment guarding against blight and damping-off diseases.

Market Segmentation

By Chemical Origin

Synthetic

Biological

By Product Type

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

By Application

Farm-level

Commercial

By Geography

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Others)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Others)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Others)

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Maize Seed Treatment Market by Chemical Origin

6. Maize Seed Treatment Market by Product Type

7. Maize Seed Treatment Market by Application

8. Maize Seed Treatment Market by Geography

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10. Company Profiles

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Science AG

Syngenta AG

Adama Agricultural Solutions

UPL Limited

Corteva Agriscience

Incotec Group BV

Valent USA Corporation

