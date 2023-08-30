Global 5G Infrastructure Market Insights and Outlook 2023-2030: Leading Industry Players Forging Partnerships to Deliver Innovative 5G Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Infrastructure: Global Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for 5G infrastructure is projected to attain a substantial valuation of USD 95.88 billion by 2030, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4% between 2023 and 2030.

This growth is primarily driven by an escalating demand for 5G connections worldwide. The surge in demand can be attributed to the remarkable capabilities of 5G networks, offering high-speed and low-latency internet connectivity. Businesses across the globe are strategically embracing the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem to enhance operational efficiency and overall performance. The IoT ecosystem consists of interconnected devices with sensors, software, and network connectivity, enabling seamless data collection and sharing.

The proliferation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices is expected to generate substantial demand for advanced data connectivity, thereby accelerating the adoption of 5G services in industrial applications. This trend is poised to contribute significantly to the market's growth trajectory. Leading industry players are forging partnerships to deliver innovative 5G solutions. A notable example is the extension of the partnership between Nokia and Virgin Media O2 in June 2023. This collaboration aims to enhance connectivity for Virgin Media O2 customers in the UK through Nokia's RAN equipment from its AirScale portfolio.

The COVID-19 pandemic exerted a significant impact on the global economy and 5G infrastructure rollout. Lockdown measures in countries like the U.S., China, and India disrupted supply chains and delayed the deployment of 5G infrastructure. Additionally, spectrum auctions for 5G frequencies were postponed in various countries, further impeding the expansion of next-generation network infrastructure and hindering industry growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global 5G infrastructure market, driven by the rapid adoption of 5G across several countries in the region and the substantial demand for digital transformation initiatives.

Key Insights from the 5G Infrastructure Market Report

The hardware segment held a dominant position in 2022 and is poised to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increased deployment of 5G networks worldwide.

The mmWave segment, encompassing higher radio frequency bands from 24 GHz to 40 GHz, is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR. The release of mmWave frequencies by countries to enhance data services contributes to this segment's growth.

The non-standalone segment is projected to lead the market in 2022 due to its widespread adoption worldwide. This cost-effective network architecture is expected to drive its continued adoption.

The industrial segment is set to achieve the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing demand for 5G in Industry 4.0. The increasing adoption of IoT devices and advanced technologies in industries will fuel the demand for 5G infrastructure.

Market Dynamics

Driver Impact Analysis

Increasing data traffic and the resulting need for expanded network capacity. Growing deployment of 5G network infrastructure for smart city applications. Rising adoption of IoT technology.



Challenge Impact Analysis

Escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China. High initial investments required for 5G network infrastructure development and deployment.



Opportunity Impact Analysis

Abundant investments by key network operators in deploying 5G infrastructure. Shifting towards Industry 4.0, presenting opportunities for 5G infrastructure expansion.



