Linear Motor Market to Hit USD 2,838.45 Million By 2030 | New Research By Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Linear Motor Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 1,722.36 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,838.45 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

A linear motor is referred to as an electromagnetic device that generates motion along a straight path. The motor consists of a primary part known as the stator, which contains a series of electromagnets, and a secondary part, termed as the translator, which is usually a conductive element. Additionally, motors are employed in various sectors including robotics, transportation, and manufacturing due to the ability to provide effective and direct linear motion eliminating the need for complex mechanical components.

The growing adoption of linear motors in the manufacturing sector to provide improved performance and efficiency is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2019, ANCA launched GCX Linear with LinX linear motor technology specially designed for skiving cutters and shaper cutters. The advanced product has motor temperature control to minimize machine warmup time and also deliver optimal thermal stability during grinding. Additionally, the LinX linear motor has enhanced axis speed and acceleration, resulting in reduced cycle times while maintaining a smooth axis motion.

Moreover, the rising demand for electric vehicles is projected to create several future opportunities for market growth. Linear motors offer high-precision motion control in regenerative braking systems and suspension systems to achieve more accurate and responsive movements. Linear motors convert the kinetic energy of the vehicle's motion back into electrical energy during deceleration. The energy is then stored in the vehicle's battery, enhancing overall energy efficiency and extending the driving range of electric vehicles. However, increased heat dissipation leading to reduced efficiency of the motors is hampering the market growth.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 2,838.45 million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 6.7% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Aerotech Inc., ETEL S.A., KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH, Kollmorgen Corporation, Moog Inc., NTI AG LinMot, PiezoMotor Uppsala AB, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, NUM By Shape U-Channel Linear Motor, Flat-type Linear Motor, and Cylindrical Linear Motor By Core Iron core Linear Motor and Ironless Linear Motor By Axis Single-axis and Multi-axis By Distribution Channel Direct OEMs, Distributors, and Direct System Integrators By Application Wafer and Die Level Packaging, Process Control, Machine Tooling, Robotics, Photovoltaic, Optics, Medical Instruments, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Linear Motor Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of linear motors for various industrial robotic applications is driving the market growth.

Growing adoption of linear motors in electronics and consumer goods is propelling market growth.

Increasing adoption of linear motors in conveyors, enabling smooth and continuous motion, reducing the risk of jams, and improving overall throughput.

Restraints

The presence of alternatives including belt-drive linear actuators to offer enhanced accuracy is restraining the market growth.

Increased heat dissipation leading to reduced efficiency is hampering market growth.

Opportunities

Rise in the production of electric vehicles is projected to create several future opportunities for the market growth.

Global Linear Motor Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Shape, the flat linear motor segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 as the motors offer higher power density and deliver more power in a smaller footprint. Additionally, flat linear motors have lower friction compared to other linear motor designs, resulting in a smoother and more precise motion. Moreover, the advancements in technology including the integration of NdFeB magnets with the motor to prevent rotor loss and promote high speed is further contributing to the market growth.

Based on Core, the iron core linear motor segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 as the motors provide high force and power density, suitable for applications including industrial automation, machine tools, and other heavy-duty applications. In addition, iron-cored linear motors offer a cost-effective solution compared to other types of linear motors, especially for applications that demand high-force output. The construction and materials used to manufacture iron-cored motors are less expensive, further contributing to the dominance of the segment. Moreover, the growing adoption of iron-cored linear motors in numerous industries including manufacturing, semiconductor processing, and packaging due to the ability to deliver high force and precise motion is also driving the market growth.

Based on Axis, the single-axis linear motor segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 as the motors offer a direct, one-dimensional motion along a single axis and are convenient to integrate into existing systems. Additionally, single-axis linear motors are more cost-effective compared to other complex motion systems, thus contributing to reduced manufacturing and maintenance costs. Moreover, the increasing adoption of single-axis linear motors in various applications including conveyor systems, cutting machines, and other automated processes is also spurring the market growth.

Based on Distribution Channel, the direct OEMs segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 as OEMs have strong brand identities and reputations in the industry. Customers trust their products and solutions and prefer buying directly from the OEM to ensure product authenticity and reliability. Additionally, by purchasing directly from the OEM, customers have quicker access to technical support, after-sales service, and warranty assistance. Direct communication with the manufacturer leads to faster issue resolution and reduced downtime. Moreover, dealing directly with the OEM allows customers to negotiate pricing and terms directly, potentially leading to better pricing and cost control.

Based on application, the machine tooling segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 as linear motors are integrated into conveyors and transfer systems, allowing for the efficient movement of products along the assembly line. The motor enables smooth and continuous motion, reducing the risk of jams and improving overall throughput. Additionally, linear motors are employed in testing and inspection stations to move test probes and inspection tools precisely over products, ensuring thorough testing and quality control. Furthermore, the motors also enable precise movement of adhesive dispensing or gluing heads, ensuring accurate and consistent application of adhesives in assembly processes. Consequently, the ability of linear motors to offer the above-mentioned benefits in machine tooling is driving the growth of the market.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the expanding manufacturing, electronics, and automation sector that increases the adoption of advanced linear motor technologies in the region. Additionally, the region has a diverse industrial base, encompassing sectors namely automotive, semiconductor, and healthcare, further raising the demand for linear motors to improve productivity, precision, and efficiency in the production processes.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, the linear motor market is divided based on the shape into U-channel linear motor, flat-type linear motor, and cylindrical linear motor.

In the context of core, the market is segregated into Iron core linear motor and ironless linear motor.

In the context of the axis, the market is separated into single-axis and multi-axis.

In the context of the distribution channel, the market is trifurcated into direct OEMs, distributors, and direct system integrators.

In the context of the application, the market is classified into wafer and die level packaging, process control, machine tooling, robotics, photovoltaic, optics, medical instruments, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in linear motors.

List of Major Global Linear Motor Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Aerotech Inc.

• ETEL S.A.

• KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH

• Kollmorgen Corporation

• Moog Inc.

• NTI AG LinMot

• PiezoMotor Uppsala AB

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• NUM

Global Linear Motor Market Segmentation:

By Shape

U-Channel Linear Motor

Flat-type Linear Motor

Cylindrical Linear Motor

By Core

Iron core Linear Motor

Ironless Linear Motor

By Axis

Single-axis

Multi-axis

By Distribution Channel

Direct OEMs

Distributors

Direct System Integrators

By Application

Wafer and Die Level Packaging

Process Control

Machine Tooling

Robotics

Photovoltaic

Optics

Medical Instruments

Others

Key Questions Covered in the Linear Motor Market Report

What is a linear motor?

A linear motor is an electromagnetic device that generates motion along a straight path.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the linear motor market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

Iron core linear motors accounted for the largest market share in 2022 as the motors provide high force and power density, suitable for applications including industrial automation, machine tools, and other heavy-duty applications.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the linear motor market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

Multi-axis segment witnessed the fastest growth due to the ability of multi-axis linear motors to allow simultaneous control of motion in multiple directions, providing versatility and flexibility in various applications.

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the expanding electronics sector and the presence of key players in the region.

