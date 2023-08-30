Bluetooth IC Market to Hit US$ 21,540.92 Million By 2030 | Innovative Survey

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Bluetooth IC Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 7,320.11 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 21,540.92 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7%. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for advanced Bluetooth technology for automotive and industrial applications. The market is also driven by rising home automation.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1200

Bluetooth IC is a small computer chip used to provide fast pairing for wireless devices. The Bluetooth IC chips work on short wave radio frequency technology. Bluetooth IC is used for data transfer, security, communication in various devices including audio devices, wireless consumer electronics, beacon, and others.

Furthermore, the various types of Bluetooth IC include Bluetooth baseband controller, Bluetooth RF transceiver, Bluetooth audio controller, Bluetooth power controller, Bluetooth audio codec, and others.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 21,540.92 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 14.7% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Texas Instruments Incorporated, Nordic Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic, Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Renesas Electronics, Telink Semiconductor, Silicon Laboratories, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, MediaTek Inc., Maxim Integrated, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC By Type Bluetooth Baseband Controller, Bluetooth RF Transceiver, Bluetooth Audio Controller, Bluetooth Power Controller, and Others By Bluetooth Type Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth 4.2, Bluetooth 5.0, and Others By Application Audio Devices, Human Interface Devices, Beacon, Wireless Consumer Electronics, Others By End User Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1200

Global Bluetooth IC Market Growth Drivers: Rising demand for advanced Bluetooth technology for fast communication and low power consumption is driving the growth of Bluetooth IC market

The increasing demand for advanced Bluetooth technology for fast pairing, fast communication, and low power consumption is promoting the growth of Bluetooth IC market. Additionally, increasing adoption of advanced Bluetooth technology for automotive and other industrial applications is propelling the growth of Bluetooth IC market.

Restrains: Increasing security concern is hindering the growth of Bluetooth IC market

The rising security concern for data privacy and data protection is hindering the growth of Bluetooth IC market. Additionally, increasing pricing and reducing profit margin for Bluetooth is limiting the growth of Bluetooth IC market.

Opportunity: Rising investments for upgradation of Bluetooth technology will create growth opportunities for Bluetooth IC market

The increasing investments for Bluetooth upgradation will strengthen growth opportunities for Bluetooth IC market. Additionally, increasing demand for energy efficient Bluetooth technology to lower power consumption will create growth opportunities for Bluetooth IC market.

Global Bluetooth IC Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the Bluetooth power controller segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for energy efficient Bluetooth technology. Additionally, increasing demand for advanced Bluetooth technology to lower power consumption rate is promoting the growth of Bluetooth power controller segment in Bluetooth IC market.

Based on Bluetooth type, Bluetooth 5.0 segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies for data transmission. Additionally, increasing adoption of wireless and wearable devices is propelling the growth of Bluetooth 5.0 segment in Bluetooth IC market.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1200

Based on Application, beacon segment accounted for major market share in Bluetooth IC market in the year 2022 due to increasing technological advancements in Bluetooth. Additionally, increasing demand for advanced Bluetooth technology for fast communication and seamless location access is promoting the growth of robotics segment in Bluetooth IC market.

Based on End User, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022 due to rising adoption of smart home and building automation. Additionally, increasing inclination towards smart home appliances and smart devices is promoting the growth of consumer electronics segment in Bluetooth IC market.

Based on region, North America holds major market share of Bluetooth IC market due to increasing home automation and rising technological advancements to lower power consumption rate of electronic devices. Moreover, increasing inclination towards smart homes is boosting the growth of Bluetooth IC market in North America region.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Bluetooth LE module with low power consumption for IoT application. The module supports Bluetooth 5.2 with high transmit rate. The module is featured with secured data communication and long battery life.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, Bluetooth IC are divided based on the type into Bluetooth baseband controller, Bluetooth RF transceiver, Bluetooth audio controller, Bluetooth power controller, and others.

In the context of Bluetooth type, the market is separated into Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth 4.2, Bluetooth 5.0, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into audio devices, human interface devices, beacon, wireless consumer electronics, and others.

In the context of end user, the market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive, it and telecommunication, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the technological advancements in Bluetooth technology.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/bluetooth-ic-market

List of Major Global Bluetooth IC Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Texas Instruments Incorporated Nordic Semiconductor STMicroelectronics Toshiba Corporation Qualcomm Incorporated NXP Semiconductors NV Panasonic Realtek Semiconductor Corp Renesas Electronics Telink Semiconductor Silicon Laboratories, Inc Microchip Technology Inc Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd MediaTek Inc. Maxim Integrated Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC



Global Bluetooth IC Market Segmentation:

By Type Bluetooth Baseband Controller Bluetooth RF Transceiver Bluetooth Audio Controller Bluetooth Power Controller Others

By Bluetooth Type Bluetooth 4.0 Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 5.0 Others

By Application Audio Devices Human Interface Devices Beacon Wireless Consumer Electronics Others

By End User Consumer Electronics Automotive IT and Telecommunication Healthcare Aerospace and Defense Others



Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1200

Key Questions Covered in the Bluetooth IC Market Report

What is Bluetooth IC Market? Bluetooth IC is a small chip used for fast pairing and fast communication. The Bluetooth IC helps to provide seamless data transmission and lower power consumption for wireless devices. Additionally, Bluetooth IC is used to offer secured data transmission.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the Bluetooth IC market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth? The report consists of segments including type, Bluetooth type, application, and end user. Each segment is projected to have the fastest-growing sub-segment being fuelled by industry trends and drivers. For instance, by application segment has beacon witnessed fastest growth in Bluetooth IC market.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the Bluetooth IC Market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth? The report consists of segments including type, Bluetooth type, application, and end user. Each segment is projected to have the fastest-growing sub-segment being fuelled by industry trends and drivers. For instance, by type segment has Bluetooth RF transmitter witnessed largest share in Bluetooth IC market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030? The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics in the region.



Our Other Research Reports here:-

Home Appliances Market Size, Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

Interaction Sensor Market Size, Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

Factory Automation Sensor Market Size, Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

Roofing Materials Market Size, Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/bluetooth-ic-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344