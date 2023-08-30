Analysis of the Cell Therapy Technologies Industry, 2023-2028: Increasing Partnerships for the Development of Cell Therapies, Emerging Asian Markets

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Technologies Market - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of cell therapy technologies is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, poised to ascend from its 2023 valuation of USD 4.2 billion to an impressive USD 7.8 billion by 2028, guided by a robust CAGR of 13.3%. This surge is driven by multifaceted factors including heightened government investments in cell-based research, a mounting incidence of chronic and infectious ailments, an abundant array of oncology-related cell therapy clinical trials, and an escalating trend in GMP certification for cell therapy production facilities.

Within this comprehensive report lies an intricate portrayal of the cell therapy technologies market, meticulously gauging its dimensions and future growth potential across diverse dimensions such as product, process, cell type, end-user, and region.

The report also unfurls an incisive competitive evaluation of paramount market contenders, furnishing insights into their corporate profiles, recent advancements, and pivotal market strategies. Among these leading lights in the cell therapy technologies arena are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Lonza Group, and Sartorius AG, each bearing a distinctive imprint on the industry's evolution.

The process segment held the dominant share in the cell therapy technologies market

Based on process, the global cell therapy technologies market is segmented into cell processing, cell preservation, distribution & handling, process monitoring & quality control. The cell processing segment held a dominant share in the market in 2022. Advancement in cell processing techniques is likely to have positive impact on the growth of the market.

Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in 2022

Based on end users, the cell therapy technologies market is segmented into biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROS & CMOS, research institutes & cell banks. In 2022, the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market. The segment held the dominant share in the market owing to various factors such as the emphasis on the increase in the number of cell therapy manufacturing facilities by key market players and rising investment in research activities of cell therapy.

Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace

The cell therapy technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the region is majorly driven by the increasing government investments in cell-based research.

The increasing demand for cell therapy instruments and products from China, India, and Japan due to the rising research funding for vaccine development and changing disease profiles supports market growth in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, the rising geriatric population, and government initiatives for healthcare infrastructural improvements are some of the elements anticipated to account for positive impact on the market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

Drivers Increasing Government Investments in Cell-based Research Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases Large Number of Oncology-Related Cell Therapy Clinical Trials Increasing GMP Certifications for Cell Therapy Production Facilities

Restraints High Cost of Cell-based Research and Low Success Rate

Opportunities Emergence of IPSCs as Alternatives to ESCs Increased Focus on Personalized Medicine Increasing Partnerships for the Development of Cell Therapies Emerging Asian Markets

Challenges Survival of Small Players and New Entrants



Increasing Government Investment in Cell-based Research to Boost Adoption of Cell Therapy Technologies

T Cells Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Media, Sera, and Reagents Segment to Dominate Market in 2028

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Dominated Market in 2022

Asia-Pacific Countries to Register Highest Growth from 2023 to 2028

Companies Profiled

Key Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Merck KGaA Danaher Corporation Lonza Group Sartorius AG Terumo BCT, Inc. Becton Dickinson and Company Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Avantor, Inc. Bio-Techne Corning Incorporated Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Maxcyte, Inc.

Other Players Werum IT Solutions RoosterBio, Inc. Sirion Biotech Trakcel L7 Informatics, Inc. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG Stemcell Technologies GPI Iberia (Formerly Hemasoft) MAK-System Organabio iXCells Biotechnologies Wilson Wolf



