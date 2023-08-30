Global Fuel Cell Market Report 2023-2030: Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Significant Growth Epicenter, Particularly in Residential Power Generation and Hydrogen Infrastructure Development

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With an urgent call to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change, the adoption of cleaner energy solutions is taking center stage.

Fuel cells, harnessing electricity through eco-friendly electrochemical reactions involving hydrogen or other fuels, are emerging as a beacon of promise in this global challenge. Promising minimal to no emissions, these cells are driving the growth of the global fuel cell market, powered by an ongoing revolution in fuel cell technology and the global shift towards cleaner energy alternatives.

Elevated Efficiency and Tailored Suitability Through Technological Breakthroughs

The journey of fuel cell technology has witnessed continuous advancements, yielding enhanced efficiency, performance, and reliability. Innovations spanning materials, catalysts, and system designs are shaping cost-effective, resilient, and adaptable fuel cells, increasingly appealing to industries and users on the hunt for sustainable energy options. As governments roll out incentives and policies favoring fuel cell technology, the trajectory of the global fuel cell market is expected to experience a further boost.

Dissecting the Market Landscape

Segmented by Fuel Cell Type, End-User Industry, Application, and Region, the global fuel cell market presents intriguing insights. The Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) segment is projected to seize the lion's share within Fuel Cell Types, celebrated for attributes like high-power density, quick start-up times, and versatility. On the Applications front, the Transportation sub-segment is poised to command the largest market share. In the realm of End-User Industries, Automotive is slated to emerge as the trailblazer of the global fuel cell market.

A Global Perspective: Regional Dynamics

North America, notably the United States, has spearheaded fuel cell deployment through initiatives promoting their adoption in stationary power, transportation, and portable applications. Meanwhile, Europe stands strong as a pivotal region for the fuel cell market, driven by the growing yearning for cleaner and sustainable energy alternatives. As the fuel cell revolution continues, Asia Pacific emerges as a significant growth epicenter, particularly in residential power generation and hydrogen infrastructure development.

Stalwarts of the Industry

Major players shaping the competitive landscape of the global fuel cell market include industry giants like Bloom Energy (US), Aisin Corporation (Japan), Plug Power Inc. (US), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Toyota Corporation (Japan), Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Ceres (UK), PowerCell Sweden AB (Sweden), Hyzon Motors Inc. (US), Cummins Inc. (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), SFC Energy AG (Germany), and Ballard Power Systems (Canada). These leaders are steering the industry's evolution towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Production Output and Trade Statistics, 2019-2022

4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2019-2030

5. Global Fuel Cell Market Outlook, 2019-2030

6. North America Fuel Cell Market Outlook, 2019-2030

7. Europe Fuel Cell Market Outlook, 2019-2030

8. Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Market Outlook, 2019-2030

9. Latin America Fuel Cell Market Outlook, 2019-2030

10. Middle East & Africa Fuel Cell Market Outlook, 2019-2030

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Bloom Energy

Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Powercell Sweden AB

Toshiba Corporation

SFC Energy AG

Mitsubishi Power

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

