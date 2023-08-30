Filling Machines Market Size Worth USD 1.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global filling machine market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2027. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for filling machines is expected to close at US$1.2 billion.



The increasing application of filling machines in a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals, owing to the versatility of filling machines makes them essential equipment for various products, driving demand from multiple sectors.

Competitive Landscape

The global filling machine industry is highly fragmented with a large number of large-scale vendors controlling the majority share. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global filling machines market report:

Romaco Group

Paxiom Group

All-Fill Inc.

NALBACH ENGINEERING COMPANY

Syntegon

The Adelphi Group of Companies

Nichrome Packaging Solutions

ProMach LLC

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

GEA Group

ACMA S.p.A.

Ronchi Mario S.p.A.

BARRY-WEHMILLER COMPANIES

E-PAK Machinery, Inc.

Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works Ltd.

APACKS

PACK’R

Acasi Machinery Inc.

Machinery Automation

HongKong SINBON Industrial Limited

All-Fill serves a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and more. Their products are used for filling applications in diverse sectors, contributing to their strong market presence.

GEA Group, a leading supplier of process technology, has been focusing on flexibility and versatility in their filling machines. They have been developing modular filling systems that can handle different container sizes, types, and products, offering greater adaptability to changing demands.

Increasing stringent packaging regulations and standards in industries such as food and pharmaceuticals require accurate and consistent filling processes. Filling machines help companies comply with these regulations by ensuring precise product quantities and avoiding overfilling or underfilling, which drives market growth.

The growing need for product differentiation and innovative packaging solutions drives the demand for filling machines that can accommodate various container sizes, shapes, and materials.

Growing demand for products including soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages, which boosts the growth of the filling machines in the beverages industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By technology, the automatic filling machine segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the pouches and bag segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on end-users, the cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased sales of cosmetics and personal care products.

Filling Machine Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing technological advances and the introduction of automatic filling machines is also prominent factor augmenting the filling machines market outlook.

The growing focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness has led to the adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions. Filling machines that enable efficient use of materials and minimize waste align with these trends.

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of filling machines such as safe filling, measured filling solutions, and suitability for different container designs and sizes are also some of the key filling machines market drivers.



Filling Machines Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global filling machines market during the forecast period due to the presence of well-established packaging industry across various sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The increasing technological advances and the region's focus on automation, efficiency, and compliance with packaging regulations drive the demand for advanced filling machines.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant market share in the filling machine market. The rapid industrialization and urbanization drive the market demand in the region. Increasing demand for packaged goods, driving the need for efficient filling solutions. The presence of a large manufacturing base in countries like China, India, and Japan contributes to the growth of the filling machines market.

Filling Machines Market – Key Segments

By Technology

Automatic Filling Machines

Semi-automatic Filling Machine

Manual Filling Machines



By Application

Pouches & Bags

Cups

Tubes

Blisters

Bottles & Jars



By Operating Speed

Less than 10K PPH

10K to 15K PPH\

More than 15K PPH



End Use

Food

Beverage

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare & Toiletries

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



