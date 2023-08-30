To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 545

August 30th, 2023





INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1ST, 2023 – JUNE 30TH, 2023 (H1 2023)

The H1 2023 report of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting.

Highlights

The revenue for H1 2023 amounted to DKK 74,0 million (H1 2022: DKK 70,5 million), which is in line with expectations.

The gross profit amounted to DKK 17,9 million in H1 2023 (H1 2022: DKK 18,8 million), the gross profit margin was 24,2% (H1 2022: 26,7%). The margin decline compared to last year relates to higher prices due to inflation on i.e., mechanical parts, electronic components, electricity, and gas. The price increases have not been fully covered by increases in sales prices. The challenges of securing especially electronic components and materials on time have improved, however delays still cause less efficiency within the manufacturing area.

EBITDA for the period was DKK 8,2 million (H1 2022: DKK 8,6 million).

Profit before tax for the period H1 2023 was DKK 5,3 million (H1 2022: DKK 5,0 million), corresponding to a result per share (EPS) at DKK 2,3 (H1 2022: DKK 2,2).

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

