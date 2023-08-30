Global Pipe Insulation Market 2023-2030: Wool, Glass, and Foam - Exploring Material Trends in the Booming Pipe Insulation Market

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pipe Insulation Market by Material (Calcium Silicate, Cellular Glass, Ceramic Fibre), Piping Insulation Types (Cellular, Fibrous, Granular), Function, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pipe Insulation Market size was estimated at USD 2.51 billion in 2022, USD 2.60 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.75% to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significant investments in the construction and building sector worldwide

Growth in the oil and gas and other chemical processing industries

Strict government standards for pipeline infrastructure of flammable liquids

Restraints

Fluctuating costs of raw materials

Opportunities

Product innovation and launches associated with pipe insulation products

Ongoing expansion of manufacturing facilities with high investments for pipeline infrastructures

Challenges

Physical and chemical limitations associated with pipe insulation materials



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Material, the market is studied across Calcium Silicate, Cellular Glass, Ceramic Fibre, Expanded Silica, Mineral Glass Fibre, Polyurethane Foam, and Wool. The Wool is further studied across Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, and Rock Wool. The Ceramic Fibre is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Piping Insulation Types, the market is studied across Cellular, Fibrous, and Granular. The Fibrous is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Function, the market is studied across Cold Insulation, Heat Conservation, and Pipeline Protection. The Cold Insulation is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Commerical, Industrial, and Residential. The Industrial is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Europe, Middle East & Africa is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Aeroflex USA, Inc.

Armacell International S.A.

BASF SE

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Covestro AG

Galaxy Insulation Ltd.

GLT Products

Huntsman International LLC

Isoflex Ltd.

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group

Knauf Insulation

Manson Insulation

Owens Corning

Paramount Intercontinental

Polycell Korea Corporation

ROCKWOOL A/S

Thermaflex International

Thermotec

Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co.,



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global





