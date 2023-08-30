AGV and AMR Industry Landscape 2023-2028 Featuring Analysis of 650+ Players - Shipments of Around 670,000 Mobile Robots are Projected Worldwide, with an Installed Base Reaching 2.7 Million

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AGV and AMR Market (Mobile Robots Market) Opportunity worth ~$20B by 2028 with an installed base of 2.7 Million Robots - Driven by Logistics & Manufacturing, Market Forecast till 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The realm of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) is expanding beyond logistics and manufacturing, driven by advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision, manipulation capabilities for automated picking and placing, and robotic mechanics.
According to the study, the AGV and AMR market is projected to reach approximately $20 billion by 2028, experiencing growth rates of approximately 22% for AGVs and 37% for AMRs. The combined installed base of AGVs and AMRs is set to surpass 2.7 million by 2028, making mobile robots a commonplace presence in daily operational activities.
The study highlights pivotal factors and challenges, including the central role of automation in the manufacturing and logistics sectors as part of Industry 4.0 and Supply Chain 4.0 initiatives. The growth of e-commerce serves as a key driver for AGV/AMR demand in warehouse automation. Global e-commerce sales have experienced a CAGR of 20% over the past decade, surpassing $5 trillion worldwide in 2022, with expectations to reach around $8 trillion by 2028. The share of online retail sales has burgeoned from 2% of the total to roughly 15%, with projections indicating it could exceed 22% by 2028.
High personnel costs in developed countries have fueled interest in AGVs and AMRs. The annual costs for a forklift operator can escalate to $50,000, and constant operation requires multiple drivers. Coupled with forklift investment, annual costs can exceed $200,000. The rise of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning is causing disruption across industries, including warehousing. In 2023, SoftBank Group Corp. announced a $100 million investment in the establishment of an AI-oriented warehousing joint venture with Symbotic Inc., named GreenBox Systems LLC. SoftBank is also set to purchase $7.5 billion worth of Symbotic's AI-powered systems for its warehouses.
Flexible leasing options such as RaaS (Robotics as a Service) are easing upfront investment burdens, enabling end-users to validate Return on Investment (RoI) through pilot runs. These options encompass models like Pay Per Pick, Pay Per Mile, and Pay Per Peak Day, aligning OpEx and RaaS costs.
The evolution of AGVs and AMRs over the past 15 years has yielded a diverse array of machines and markets. A significant challenge lies in addressing safety requirements, particularly between "service" AGVs/AMRs and "industrial" AGVs/AMRs. While the intention is to prevent harm to humans, service robots often interact in human-centric environments such as grocery stores, malls, hospitals, and sidewalks.
Study Coverage
The fourth edition of this post-pandemic AGV and AMR business research presents an exclusive market study that not only covers traditional revenue sources like Logistics and Manufacturing but also delves into emerging applications such as Healthcare, Disinfection, Retail and Inventory Management, Security and Inspection, Agriculture, Hospital Assistance, Indoor and Outdoor Delivery, Cleaning, Tele-presence and Tele-operation, and Data Platforms & Remote Sensing.
The study encompasses a thorough analysis of over 650 players through our exclusive AGV/AMR Market Map, highlighting Key Navigation Technologies, Major Form Factors & Functions, Targeted Industry Verticals & Applications, and over 20 geographical regions. The analysis is validated through 100+ in-depth interviews spanning the value chain, including component and technology providers, system integrators, robot manufacturers (OEM/ODM), robotic software & service providers, and end-user industry verticals.
Additionally, the study hones in on distinct components and integral elements of AGV/AMR systems, including Motion Control, Batteries & Chargers, Cameras / Vision Sensors, LiDAR, Sensor Fusion, QR Code, and Wireless Communication. An exhaustive market size and forecast database, presented in Excel format, facilitates further analysis and strategic planning, complemented by 156 market tables.
This report serves as a comprehensive reference for assessing market attractiveness, identifying potential partners, customers, or suppliers, evaluating the competitive landscape, benchmarking new technologies, and selecting suitable geographical regions and industry verticals for products and services. End-user insights and perspectives stand as a primary parameter for this market forecast.
Highlights of the AGV and AMR Market
- The industry demonstrated robust growth in 2022 despite challenges like capex reductions, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical uncertainties, recording sales of approximately $5 billion in that year.
- Projected shipments of around 670,000 mobile robots (AGVs & AMRs) are expected for 2028, with an installed base reaching 2.7 million.
- AMRs are anticipated to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 37% between 2023 and 2028, positioning them as a more attractive market segment compared to AGVs by 2028, with increased shipments and Total Addressable Market (TAM) share.
- Leading markets are forecasted to be the United States, Germany, U.K., and China, contributing to an annual demand exceeding 350,000 mobile robots (AGV & AMR) by 2028.
- Emerging categories like Goods to Person (G2P), Person to Goods (P2G), Picking Robots, Manipulator Robots, Case Handling Robots, and Sortation Robots are expected to gain prominence, particularly in micro-fulfillment contexts.
- China is poised to emerge as a hub for Autonomous Mobile Robots, driven by advantages in labor cost and domestic consumption volume.
The AGV vs. AMR Debate
The study categorizes Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) as systems that operate within a structured and monolithic environment, guided by mechanisms like magnetic strips or wires. Obstacles obstructing their path necessitate manual intervention for them to resume motion. Re-deployment of these guided technologies incurs additional costs when facility changes occur.
On the other hand, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) thrive in dynamic environments, utilizing autonomous navigation. They construct and store facility maps, enabling them to adapt their routes when obstacles arise. AMRs exhibit greater flexibility and ease of deployment, requiring minimal adjustments when facility alterations occur.
Key players in the AGV & AMR realm include:
- Geek+
- Quicktron (Flashhold)
- ForwardX Robotics
- GreyOrange
- HikRobot (HikVision)
- Mobile Industrial Robots - MiR (Teradyne)
- inVia Robotics
- 6 River Systems - 6RS (Ocado Group)
- Fetch Robotics (Zebra)
- JATEN
- IAM Robotics
- Locus Robotics
- Vecna Robotics
- Waypoint Robotics (Locus Robotics)
- Tompkins Robotics
- Scallog
- OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics)
- GIDEON Brothers
- Magazino GmbH
- NextShift Robotics (JASCI)
- AutoGuide Mobile Robots (MiR
- Teradyne)
- EiraTech Robotics
- Aethon (ST Engineering)
- Prime Robotics (BLEUM)
- HAI Robotics
- Bionic HIVE
- Oppent
- PAL Robotics
- Matthews Automation Solutions (Matthews International)
- GUOZI Robotics
- CAJA Robotics
- Omron (Adept Technology)
- Guidance Automation (Matthews International)
- Syrius Robotics
- MALU Innovation (JD)
- Eurotec (Lowpad)
- Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe Oy (Rocla)
- NeoBotix
- John Bean Technologies (JBT Corporation)
- Transbotics (Scott Group)
- CSG Huaxiao
- EK-Robotics (EK Automation)
- OCEANEERING
- Wellwit Robotics
- Logistic-Jet
- SEEGRID
- BALYO
- Mushiny
- TUNKERS Maschinenbau GmbH
- CPM - Durr Group
- SEER
- FlexQube
- IDEALworks GmbH
- Continental Mobile Robots
- DS Automotion (SS Schaefer)
- among others
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Automated Guided Vehicle Technology
4. Market Size of AGV/AMR by Form Factor (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2028
5. Market Size of AGV/AMR by Navigation Technology (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2028
6. Market Size of AGV/AMR by Function (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2028
7. Market Size of AGV /AMR by End-use Industry (Units and USD Million) - Forecast to 2028
8. Market Size of AGV/AMR by Geography - Forecast to 2028 (Units and USD Million)
9. AGV/AMR Business Model
10. AGV/AMR Components & Functions
11. Competitive Landscape
- System Integrators
- AGV & AMR - Key Players
- Autonomy Service Providers (ASPs)
- Machine Vision & Imaging
- Disinfection Robots
- Retail Robots
- Indoor Delivery Robots
- Security and Inspection Robots
- Tele-operated / Telepresence Robots
- Cleaning Robots
- Hospital Support Robots
- Agriculture Robots
- Battery & Chargers
- Key Components
- Piece Picking Robots
- Warehouse Management System Providers
- Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)
- Warehouse Drones
- Delivery Robots
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
- ABB
- Advance Motion Control
- Aethon
- Aethon (ST Engineering)
- AgileX
- AIS
- Akara
- Allied Motion
- Anscer
- AutoGuide Mobile Robots (Teradyne)
- Autonomous Solutions
- AutoStore
- AVA Robotics
- Avidbots
- Badger Technologies
- BALYO
- Basler AG
- Bastian Solutions (Toyota Advanced Logistics)
- Bear Robotics
- Beumer Group
- Bionic HIVE
- BLEUM
- Bluebotics
- Bogaerts
- Bossa Nova Robotics
- Brain Corporation
- Brother
- CAJA Robotics
- CGI
- Cobalt Robotics
- Cognex
- Crown Equipment Corporation
- CSG Huaxiao
- Daifuku
- Dambach AG
- Dematic (KION Group)
- Diligent
- Diligent Robotics
- DMW&H
- Double Robotics
- DS Automation
- East Penn Manufacturing
- EiraTech Robotics
- EK Automation
- Elettric 80
- Eliport
- Elmo Motion
- Energid (Teradyne)
- EnerSys
- Enova
- Eurotec (Lowpad)
- Fetch Robotics
- FIVES Group
- ForwardX Robotics
- FREEDOM ROBOTICS
- Fybots
- Gaussian Robotics
- Geek+
- GIDEON Brothers
- GoBe Robotics
- Grenzebach GmbH
- GreyOrange
- Guidance Automation (Matthews International)
- GUOZI Robotics
- GUDEL
- HAI Robotics
- Harmonic Drive System
- Harvest Automation
- Hello World Robotics
- HikRobot (HikVision)
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- IAM Robotics
- iN2Power
- Inc. (ASI)
- Interlake Macalux
- Inventus Power
- inVia Robotics
- JATEN
- JD.com
- Jetbrain
- John Bean Technologies (JBT Corporation)
- Jungheinrich AG
- Kardex
- Katif
- Keenon
- Keenon Robotics
- Keyence
- Kiwibot
- Knapp
- Knightscope Robotics
- Kollmorgen
- LG Chem (LG Energy Solutions)
- LionsBot
- Locus Robotics
- LODIGE Industries
- Logistic-Jet
- Lowe's - LoweBot (Powered by Fellow AI)
- Ltd.
- Machine Vision & Imaging
- Magazino GmbH
- MALU Innovation
- Material Handling System (MHS)
- Matthews Automation Solutions (Matthews International)
- MeanWhile
- Milvus
- MiR
- Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe Oy (Rocla)
- Mobile Industrial Robots - MiR (Teradyne)
- MOV AI
- MOVEL AI
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- Naio Technologies
- NeoBotix
- NextShift Robotics
- Nidec
- Nord
- NURO AI
- OCEANEERING
- Ohmni Labs
- Omron (Adept Technology)
- Omron Microscan
- OPEX Corporation
- Oppent
- OTSAW
- OTSAW Digital
- OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics)
- PAL Robotics
- Parker
- PERCEPTIN
- Pilz
- Postmates
- PSB intralogistics GmbH
- Pudu
- Quicktron (Flashhold)
- Revotonix
- Revotonix L.L.C
- Rice Robotics
- River Systems - 6RS (Shopify)
- Robby Technologies
- ROBOMINDS
- Robotnik
- ROMB Technologies
- Sarcos Robotics
- Savioke
- Savioke Inc.
- SAVOYE
- SBS
- Scallog
- Scout
- Secom
- SEEGRID
- Segway Robotics
- Sesto
- SEW Eurodrive
- Sherpa
- SIASUN Robot Automation Co.
- Simbe Robotics
- SmartGuardUV
- SMP Robotics
- Softbank Robotics
- SSI-Schaefer
- STARSHIP
- Swisslog (KUKA)
- Syrius Robotics
- System Logistics (Krones Group)
- Techmetics Robotics
- Tele Retail
- Temi Robotics
- TGW Logistics
- Tompkins Robotics
- Toshiba SCiB
- Transbotics (Scott Group)
- UVD Robotics
- Vanderlande (Toyota Advanced Logistics)
- Vecna Robotics
- ViaStore Systems
- Waypoint Robotics
- Wellwit
- Wellwit Robotics
- Westfalia
- Wiferion
- Witron Logistik + Informatik
- YouiBot
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t510y9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment