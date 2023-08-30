$40+ Bn Agriculture Robots Markets: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Drones, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Robots Market by Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Drones, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems), Farming Environment (Indoor and Outdoor), End-use Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agricultural landscape is on the brink of a technological revolution as the agricultural robots market steers towards unparalleled growth. With a striking ascent from USD 13.5 billion in 2023 to an astounding USD 40.1 billion by 2028, the market is poised to flourish with a compelling CAGR of 24.3%.

This remarkable trajectory is underpinned by an increasing cognizance of digital agriculture's transformative potential. Farmers are embracing the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) into traditional farming practices.

This convergence births a new era of efficiency, sustainability, and productivity, enabling laborious tasks to be automated, costs to be curtailed, and farm management to be elevated. Central to this evolution are various agricultural robots, from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to milking robots, automated harvesting systems, driverless tractors, and more.

As the market matures, drones initially lead the pack, yet driverless tractors, propelled by rapid commercialization, are poised to take the lead in the near future. This paradigm shift finds its fulcrum in Europe, where a professional and technologically driven landscape promises substantial growth.

As the industry's horizon expands, notable entities like DJI, PrecisionHawk, Trimble Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co., among others, are at the forefront of this dynamic metamorphosis.

The Outdoor segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Agriculture robots are set to revolutionize outdoor farming applications, offering numerous benefits that will transform the way farming is conducted. These advanced machines, equipped with cutting-edge technologies, are poised to address critical challenges faced by farmers and enhance productivity, sustainability, and efficiency in outdoor farming.

Agriculture robots can perform tasks with unmatched precision, thanks to their advanced sensors, GPS technology, and artificial intelligence capabilities. They can accurately plant seeds, apply fertilizers, and dispense pesticides, reducing waste and optimizing resource usage. Precision farming ensures that crops receive the right amount of inputs precisely where they are needed, leading to increased yields and cost savings.

The Farm produce sub-segment is projected to dominate the market share in the end-user segment during the forecast period.

Agricultural robots will revolutionize farm produce by enhancing efficiency and productivity. These robots can autonomously perform various tasks, such as planting, weeding, harvesting, and monitoring crops. With precise data collection and analysis, they optimize resource usage and reduce waste.

Additionally, robots can operate 24/7, ensuring timely actions, even in adverse conditions. Their consistent performance improves crop quality and yield. By minimizing manual labor, farmers save time and costs, enhancing their profitability. Moreover, agricultural robots promote sustainable practices by using fewer chemicals and reducing environmental impact. Overall, these technological advancements empower farmers to meet rising demands and secure a more food-secure and sustainable future.

Driverless tractors are expected to be utilized on a large scale - despite their high price - as labor costs keep rising. Various AGVs are expected to be utilized for farming field crops for planting, spraying, and weeding. Since field crops require extensive farmlands, UAVs are also expected to be utilized on a large scale in field crops compared with other types of agricultural produce.

Hence, field crops are expected to have the highest share of the market and the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Europe is to grow significantly during the forecast period.

According to the European Committee of Farm Machinery Manufacturer's Associations (CEMA), the European agricultural machinery market is currently growing, which is expected to fuel the growth of the agricultural robots market as well. The major factors contributing to the agricultural robots market's growth in Europe include improved productivity through mechanization, an optimized supply chain, and increasing labor cost owing to the shortage of skilled labor. Uncertainty regarding government support, low farm income, and import restrictions from Russia are the major restraints.

The European agricultural machinery industry is one of the most developed in the world and is supported by the presence of global players, such as John Deere (US), Small Robot Company (UK), Earth Rover (UK), Saga Robotics (Norway), CNH Industrial (The Netherlands), and AGCO Corporation (US).

