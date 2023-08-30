Rugged Power Supply Market to Hit US$ 22,766.36 Million By 2030 | Updated Analysis

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report “Global Rugged Power Supply Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was sized at USD 14,344.84 million in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD 22,766.36 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

A rugged power supply is defined as a resilient and robust electronic device manufactured to provide a stable and reliable source of electrical energy in harsh operating conditions. The power supplies are designed to withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, shocks, and other environmental stresses along with maintaining functionality and performance. Furthermore, rugged power supplies are gaining vast applications in aerospace, industrial, military, and outdoor applications for supplying continuous power.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1199

Increasing demand of rugged power supply systems from the industrial sector to provide reliable and uninterrupted operation of critical industrial equipment is driving the growth of the market. Rugged power supplies offer higher levels of reliability and longevity compared to conventional power sources, reducing downtime and operational disruptions. Additionally, the ability of power supply systems to function at a diverse range of temperatures offering improved efficiency is further contributing to the market growth. For instance, in August 2022, XP Power launched 160W AC-DC power solutions to provide continuous power supply for various industrial applications namely factory automation, test and measurement, and process control. AC-DC power supply functions efficiently at a temperature range of -40°C to +90°C and offers inbuilt protection against over voltage, over current, and over temperature.

Moreover, the deployment of 5G networks is projected to create significant future opportunities for the market growth of rugged power supply market. 5G networks require a dense network of small cell sites and base stations, and rugged power supplies are essential for providing continuous power, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and network performance. However, the presence of alternatives including uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems is restraining the market growth.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 22,766.36 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 6.2% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players General Electric, Cosel Co., Ltd., XP Power, Aegis Power Systems, Inc., TDK-Lambda Corporation, Abbott Technologies, Energy Technologies, Inc., SynQor, Inc., North Atlantic Industries Inc. By Component Hardware and Software By Type Programmable and Non-Programmable By System Discrete Power Supply and Integrated Power Supply By Industry Vertical Military, Medical and Healthcare, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Transportation, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1199

Rugged Power Supply Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand of rugged power supply from the industrial sector is driving the market growth.

Growing reliance of the military and defense sector on rugged power supplies is propelling the market growth.

Increasing adoption of rugged power supplies in cellular base stations to provide power to transceivers, antennas, signal amplifiers, and communication controllers is accelerating the market growth.

Restraints

Presence of alternatives including uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems is restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Deployment of 5G networks is projected to create significant future opportunities for the growth of the rugged power supply market.

Global Rugged Power Supply Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Component, the hardware segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 and comprises AC/DC convertor, DC/DC convertor, DC/AC convertor, transformers, inductors, EMI filters, PFC front ends, and Power Distribution Units (PDU). DC/DC convertors hold the maximum market share as the convertors are efficient in preventing heat dissipation, ensuring that the power supply maintains stable performance over extended periods. Additionally, in rugged environments, the risk of electromagnetic interference is higher and DC/DC convertors, play a critical role in reducing interference and ensuring the power supply's proper functioning. Moreover, the advent of advanced convertors with adjustable input under-voltage lockout and vast temperature ranges is further contributing to the growth of the segment.

Based on Type, the non-programmable segment offered substantial shares to the market in the year 2022 as programmable rugged power supplies to provide stable and consistent power, suitable for a broad range of systems, including industrial automation, military, telecommunications, and transportation. Additionally, programmable rugged power supplies are capable to function efficiently at low-temperature ranges and encompass standard monitoring and control systems including a computer interface, front panel, and an isolated analog-digital I/O connector. Subsequently, the aforementioned factors are responsible for bolstering the growth of the rugged power supply market.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1199

Based on System, discrete power system holds the largest market share in 2022 as the systems offer a high level of customization and are designed to provide power at various voltage and current levels. Additionally, discrete power supply components including linear power supplies and switch-mode power supplies, are compatible with a broad range of electronic systems and equipment. Moreover, discrete power supply systems are more cost-effective than integrated solutions, especially for applications that require specific power ratings and customized features. Consequently, the above-mentioned factors are collectively responsible in spurring the growth of the discrete power supply segment.

Based on Industry Vertical, the military segment offered substantial shares to the global rugged power supply market in the year 2022 as rugged power supplies are used to provide power to various equipment including communication equipment, sensors, navigation systems, and weapon systems. The power supply systems are designed to withstand the shocks, vibrations, and extreme environmental conditions encountered during military operations. Additionally, rugged power supplies are deployed in field communication systems to provide reliable power to radio transceivers and satellite terminals used by military personnel for strategic communications. Moreover, rugged power supply systems are also developed to withstand vast ranges of temperatures and also offer a low weight-to-power ratio, further driving the adoption of rugged power supply systems.

Based on Region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the rugged power supply market. The growth is attributed to the advancements in technology including rugged power supply systems. Additionally, the region, particularly, the United States has strong military power, further driving the adoption of rugged power systems. The systems are used to provide power to various equipment including communication equipment, sensors, navigation systems, and weapon systems. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region including North Atlantic Industries, General Electric, and Abbott Technologies is investing heavily in research and development to launch advanced systems.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, the rugged power supply market is divided based on the component into hardware and software.

In the context of type, the market is separated into programmable and non-programmable.

The system segment is bifurcated into discrete power supply and integrated power supply.

The industry vertical segment is classified into military, medical and healthcare, telecommunication, consumer electronics, transportation, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in rugged power supplies.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/rugged-power-supply-market

List of Major Global Rugged Power Supply Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

General Electric

Cosel Co., Ltd.

XP Power

Aegis Power Systems, Inc.

TDK-Lambda Corporation

Abbott Technologies

Energy Technologies, Inc.

SynQor, Inc.

North Atlantic Industries Inc.

Global Rugged Power Supply Market Segmentation:

By Component Hardware Software

By Type Programmable Non-Programmable

By System Discrete Power Supply Integrated Power Supply

By Industry Vertical Military Medical and Healthcare Telecommunication Consumer Electronics Transportation Others



Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1199

Key Questions Covered in the Rugged Power Supply Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the rugged power supply market by 2030? The market valuation for the rugged power supply market is expected to be approximately USD 22,766.36 million by 2030 owing to the increasing demand from the military and defense sector to withstand extreme temperatures, shocks, and other environmental challenges faced during military operations.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the rugged power supply market's growth in the coming years? Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing investment by the government for the development of industries.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the rugged power supply market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth? Discrete power supply system holds the largest market share as the systems offer a high level of customization and are designed to provide power at various voltage and current levels. Additionally, discrete power supply components including linear power supplies and switch-mode power supplies, are compatible with a broad range of electronic systems and equipment.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the rugged power supply market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth? Telecommunication is projected to register as the fastest segment owing to the increasing adoption of rugged power supplies in cellular base stations to provide power to transceivers, antennas, signal amplifiers, and communication controllers.



Our Other Research Reports here:-

KVM Switch Market Size | Industry Forecast 2023 - 2030

Atomized Ferrosilicon Market Size | Industry Forecast 2023 - 2030

Oscilloscope Market Size, Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

Automation Control Components and Devices Market Size, Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Size , Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/rugged-power-supply-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344