Synthetic Leather Market Set to Exceed $42.74 Billion by 2028 with 6.5% CAGR, Polyurethane Segment to Fuel Growth Throughout 2021–2028: The Insight Partners Report

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published the latest research study on “Synthetic Leather Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, and Application,” The synthetic leather market was valued at US$ 27.53 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 42.74 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The market's projected growth is attributed to high demand from bakeries and confectionery.





Get Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003932/





Global Synthetic Leather Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Kuraray Co., Ltd., SAN FANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD., TEIJIN LIMITED, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, FILWEL Co., Ltd., Alfatex Italia, Mayur Uniquoters Limited, H.R. POLYCOATS PVT. LTD., FUJIAN POLYTECH TECHNOLOGY CORP.,LTD., and BASF SE are some of the major players operating in the global synthetic leather market. Players operating in the global synthetic leather market are constantly focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities.





Synthetic Leather Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 27.53 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 42.74 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 147 No. of Tables 58 No. of Charts & Figures 71 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Kuraray Co., Ltd., SAN FANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD., TEIJIN LIMITED, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, FILWEL Co., Ltd., Alfatex Italia, Mayur Uniquoters Limited, H.R. POLYCOATS PVT. LTD., FUJIAN POLYTECH TECHNOLOGY CORP.,LTD., and BASF SE





In 2022, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global synthetic leather market and is expected to account for the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the main hub for the textile industry. According to Textile Value Chain, China is the major exporter with a total share of 37% in the global trade of the textile & apparel sector, followed by other countries, including India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Cambodia. China controls about 40% of global textile markets, and India claims the second position. The growing textile industry in this region drives the market for synthetic leather. It is used in a wide range of products such as purses, bags and briefcases, garments, belts, wallets, and sports items such as gloves, pads, and footballs. Furthermore, the rising demand for furniture is driven by population growth, rapid urbanization, and a rise in the number of single-person households and nuclear families. The growing demand from the furniture industry is driving the synthetic leather market. It is used for furnishing and upholstery. It is available in a variety of colors, textures, and patterns giving new limits to interior decorators. The company Sunta manufactures PU synthetic leather. It offers its products to various markets, including upholstery, healthcare, garments, sports, electronics, and all kinds of bags/luggage. Also, Kyowa Leather Cloth manufactures synthetic leather cover materials for various industries, including automotive interiors, housing, and fashion and lifestyle. Fashion and lifestyle-related materials are used in various products, including shoes, handbags, furniture, variety goods, etc.







Advantages of Synthetic Leather

Synthetic leather offers several advantages. It is modified and improved to reflect a visual appearance with realistic leather quality. It is a versatile material and is available in a variety of colors, finishes, and patterns. This offers an opportunity to choose colors and designs for loveseats, sofas, recliners, etc. Synthetic leather also provides a uniform look since all the pieces come from the same stock. Synthetic leather costs much less than genuine leather, and it is typically much more affordable than genuine leather. Moreover, synthetic leather is a waterproof material. It can resist water penetration since it is usually made up of a plastic base layer with a plastic coating. As a result, synthetic leather is the finest choice for applications with continuous exposure to moisture and humidity. Another benefit is that synthetic leather is cruelty-free since animals do not go through any brutality during synthetic leather production. Thus, all these advantages associated with the usage of synthetic leather are driving the market.

Therefore, growing awareness regarding the multi-functionality, inclination for natural products in the food and beverage industry, and related medicinal benefits are likely to enhance the growth of the market in the forecast period.





Synthetic Leather Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the synthetic leather market is segmented into polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, silicone, and others. The polyurethane gum segment held a larger market share in the global synthetic leather market in 2020. Polyvinyl chloride is another attractive segment in the synthetic leather market. Polyvinyl-chloride-based (PVC-based) leather is made by combining polyvinyl chloride with stabilizers, plasticizers, and lubricants, followed by the application of base materials such as polyester, cotton, nylon, or rayon. Polyvinyl-chloride-based leather is less breathable than polyurethane-based leather.

Based on application, the synthetic leather market is segmented into footwear, furniture, automotive, clothing, stationery goods, and others. The footwear segment holds the largest market share in the global synthetic leather market in 2020. Furniture is the most attractive segment in the synthetic leather market and is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.





Buy Premium Copy of Synthetic Leather Market Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003932/





Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Synthetic Leather Market

In 2020, various industries had to slow down their operations due to disruptions in value chains caused by the shutdown of national and international boundaries. The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain disruptions in the chemical & material industry and hampered the growth of the synthetic leather market. The adverse effect of the pandemic on the material industry negatively impacted the demand for synthetic leather from this industry.

However, various economies have started reviving their operations. With this, the demand for synthetic leather started increasing. The increasing use of synthetic leather in footwear, furniture, automotive, and others is expected to offer more growth opportunities for the global synthetic leather market during the forecast period.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):





Leather Conditioner Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Artificial Leather Products Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Leather Goods Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Automotive Interior Leather Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Polyurethane Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2028), Global and Regional Growth Opportunity Analysis





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Sr. Vice President – Research

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/synthetic-leather-market