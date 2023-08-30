Global Kitchen Robotics and Automation Market Report 2023: Historical Revenue for 2021 and 2022, Estimates for 2023, and CAGR Projections through 2028

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kitchen Robotics and Automation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report has segmented the global kitchen robotics and automation market by product type, component type, end user and region. The report provides an overview of the global market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023-2028.

The kitchen robotics and automation market is defined by a confluence of impactful drivers, including technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the distinctive demands of various sectors. The incorporation of kitchen robotics and automation is propelled by a spectrum of benefits encompassing the mitigation of labor shortages, realization of cost efficiencies, elevation of operational precision and uniformity, and the facilitation of convenience and time-saving advantages.

The ongoing strides in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning have escalated the proficiencies of kitchen automation systems, equipping them to execute intricate tasks, adapt to diverse ingredients, and furnish more user-friendly interfaces. In the context of today's dynamic lifestyles and the increasing clamor for convenient meal choices, kitchen robotics present an avenue for streamlining meal preparation workflows, empowering individuals to economize on precious time and exertion while indulging in freshly prepared culinary delights.

The ensuing report embarks on an exploration of appraising the existing scope and anticipated expansion of the global kitchen robotics and automation sector. With a dedicated gaze on prevailing industry trends, the report enwraps leading entities within the domain of kitchen robotics and automation, concurrently illuminating shifts in preferences among end-users and the latent opportunities across regional markets.

The recent surge in this sector bears witness to an upsurge in the appetite for solutions that propel efficient and cost-effective food production, catalyzed by the swift advances in robotics and automation technologies. Furthermore, the mounting urgency to tackle labor shortages in the food service domain has magnified the necessity for inventive kitchen automation remedies.

The upward trajectory of kitchen automation adoption by global food chain giants for augmented operational efficiency stands testament to the ongoing expansion of the market.

Report Includes

Detailed overview and industry analysis of the global kitchen robotics and automation market

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical revenue (sales figures) for 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Understanding of the upcoming market potential in the kitchen robotics and automation industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global kitchen robotics and automation market, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, product type, automation technology, end-user, and region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro

and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

A look at the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) related developments in the global kitchen robotics and automation market

A relevant patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in the kitchen robotics and automation market

Latest information on the mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the marketplace

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Karakuri Ltd., Miso Robotics, Mukunda Foods Pvt. Ltd., RoboBurger Inc., and Zimplistic Pte. Ltd.

Company Profiles

6D Bytes Inc.

Appetronix

Cafe X Technologies Ltd.

Euphotic Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Home Tech Innovation Inc.

Hyper Food Robotics Ltd.

Karakuri Ltd.

Kitchen Robotics

Mechanical Chef Pvt. Ltd.

Miso Robotics

Moley Services UK Ltd.

Mukunda Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Nala Robotics Inc.

Robo Arete Co. Ltd.

Roboburger Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Thermomix

Wilkinson Baking Co.

Xrobotics Inc.

Zimplistic Pte. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Porter's Five Forces

Pestle Analysis

Swot Analysis

Strengths

Weakness

Opportunities

Threats

Impact of Covid-19

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Labor Shortages and Cost Efficiency

Increasing Use of Advanced Technology

Growing Consumer Income

Market Restraints

Higher Investment Cost

Limited Customization for Unique Menus

Maintenance and Support Requirements

Market Opportunities

Enhanced Consistency and Quality of Food and Beverages

Food Safety and Hygiene

Investments in R&D

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Collaborative

Cylindrical

Articulated

Other Robots

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Major Segment

Hardware

Software

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Level of Automation

Semiautomatic

Fully Automatic

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-User Segment

Commercial

Residential

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

Chapter 10 Sustainability in the Kitchen Robotics and Automation Industry: An Esg Perspective

Importance of Esg

Key Esg Issues

Industry Esg Performance Analysis

Limited Esg Penetration

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Robotics Consumer Attitudes Toward Esg

Esg Practices at Samsung Electronics

Esg-Related Risks in Kitchen Robotics and Automation Industry

Esg-Related Opportunities in Kitchen Robotics and Automation Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Recent Patents

Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook

Start-Up Funding in Kitchen Robotics and Automation

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Key Market Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn8v49

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment