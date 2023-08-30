Global Kitchen Robotics and Automation Market Report 2023: Historical Revenue for 2021 and 2022, Estimates for 2023, and CAGR Projections through 2028

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kitchen Robotics and Automation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report has segmented the global kitchen robotics and automation market by product type, component type, end user and region. The report provides an overview of the global market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023-2028.
The kitchen robotics and automation market is defined by a confluence of impactful drivers, including technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the distinctive demands of various sectors. The incorporation of kitchen robotics and automation is propelled by a spectrum of benefits encompassing the mitigation of labor shortages, realization of cost efficiencies, elevation of operational precision and uniformity, and the facilitation of convenience and time-saving advantages.
The ongoing strides in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning have escalated the proficiencies of kitchen automation systems, equipping them to execute intricate tasks, adapt to diverse ingredients, and furnish more user-friendly interfaces. In the context of today's dynamic lifestyles and the increasing clamor for convenient meal choices, kitchen robotics present an avenue for streamlining meal preparation workflows, empowering individuals to economize on precious time and exertion while indulging in freshly prepared culinary delights.
The ensuing report embarks on an exploration of appraising the existing scope and anticipated expansion of the global kitchen robotics and automation sector. With a dedicated gaze on prevailing industry trends, the report enwraps leading entities within the domain of kitchen robotics and automation, concurrently illuminating shifts in preferences among end-users and the latent opportunities across regional markets.
The recent surge in this sector bears witness to an upsurge in the appetite for solutions that propel efficient and cost-effective food production, catalyzed by the swift advances in robotics and automation technologies. Furthermore, the mounting urgency to tackle labor shortages in the food service domain has magnified the necessity for inventive kitchen automation remedies.
The upward trajectory of kitchen automation adoption by global food chain giants for augmented operational efficiency stands testament to the ongoing expansion of the market.
Report Includes
- Detailed overview and industry analysis of the global kitchen robotics and automation market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical revenue (sales figures) for 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Understanding of the upcoming market potential in the kitchen robotics and automation industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global kitchen robotics and automation market, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, product type, automation technology, end-user, and region
- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)
- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro
- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market
- A look at the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) related developments in the global kitchen robotics and automation market
- A relevant patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in the kitchen robotics and automation market
- Latest information on the mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the marketplace
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Karakuri Ltd., Miso Robotics, Mukunda Foods Pvt. Ltd., RoboBurger Inc., and Zimplistic Pte. Ltd.
Company Profiles
- 6D Bytes Inc.
- Appetronix
- Cafe X Technologies Ltd.
- Euphotic Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Home Tech Innovation Inc.
- Hyper Food Robotics Ltd.
- Karakuri Ltd.
- Kitchen Robotics
- Mechanical Chef Pvt. Ltd.
- Miso Robotics
- Moley Services UK Ltd.
- Mukunda Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Nala Robotics Inc.
- Robo Arete Co. Ltd.
- Roboburger Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Thermomix
- Wilkinson Baking Co.
- Xrobotics Inc.
- Zimplistic Pte. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|137
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$5.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview
- Porter's Five Forces
- Pestle Analysis
- Swot Analysis
- Strengths
- Weakness
- Opportunities
- Threats
- Impact of Covid-19
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Labor Shortages and Cost Efficiency
- Increasing Use of Advanced Technology
- Growing Consumer Income
Market Restraints
- Higher Investment Cost
- Limited Customization for Unique Menus
- Maintenance and Support Requirements
Market Opportunities
- Enhanced Consistency and Quality of Food and Beverages
- Food Safety and Hygiene
- Investments in R&D
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Collaborative
- Cylindrical
- Articulated
- Other Robots
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Major Segment
- Hardware
- Software
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Level of Automation
- Semiautomatic
- Fully Automatic
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-User Segment
- Commercial
- Residential
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East
- Africa
Chapter 10 Sustainability in the Kitchen Robotics and Automation Industry: An Esg Perspective
- Importance of Esg
- Key Esg Issues
- Industry Esg Performance Analysis
- Limited Esg Penetration
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Robotics Consumer Attitudes Toward Esg
- Esg Practices at Samsung Electronics
- Esg-Related Risks in Kitchen Robotics and Automation Industry
- Esg-Related Opportunities in Kitchen Robotics and Automation Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Recent Patents
Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook
- Start-Up Funding in Kitchen Robotics and Automation
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies
- Key Market Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn8v49
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment