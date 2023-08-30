The global animal genetics market is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2028 from USD 6.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.4%

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Genetics Market by Product Genetic Testing Service ) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06094510/?utm_source=GNW





To meet the growing demand for animal food products, companies are increasingly focusing on developing superior sires with good quantitative traits such as high milk yields and meat quality, high genetic value, improved meat production, high maternity ability, high growth rates, and better feed efficiencies.



Genetic disease tests segment accounted for a larger share of the animal genetic testing services market

In 2022, the genetic disease tests accounted for a larger share of the animal genetic testing services market.The overall demand for genetic disease tests is mainly driven by the growing need to increase the productivity of livestock animals and prevent the occurrence of genetic diseases.



Due to the growing population and urbanization, the demand for animal food products has increased in recent years. This escalation has drawn the attention of breeders towards genetic disease testing to ensure better animal productivity.



The genetic materials segment will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The genetic materials segment is estimated to grow at the highest during the forecast period.The growing demand for animal food products, especially dairy and meat products, is a major factor driving the adoption of genetic materials.



Technological advancements and the use of biotechnology in genetic material transfer also contribute to the growth of this market. However, strict government regulations on genetically modified animals and foods in EU countries are expected to restrict the growth of the animal genetic materials market to a certain extent. Some of the major players operating in this market are Genus (UK), URUS (US), CRV Holding (Netherlands), Semex (Canada), LIC (New Zealand), and Accelerated Genetics (US)



Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

In 2022, Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.The rising demand for livestock animals due to the growth in population, raising per capita income, and rapid urbanization are key factors driving the Asia Pacific animal genetics market growth.



Moreover, Southeast Asian countries are important exporters of livestock and animal products, thus indicating strong opportunities in future.In 2022, China accounted for a larger share of the animal genetics market in the Asia Pacific.



Factors such as the increasing companion animal population, growing prevalence of animal diseases and increasing awareness about technologically advanced genetic products and testing services are expected to drive the demand for animal genetics in China.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the animal genetics market: Supply-side

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level – 25%, Director Level – 55%, Others-20%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Middle East – 10%, and Latin America – 5%



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the animal genetics market: Demand-side

• By type: Products – 60%, and Services – 40%

• By Designation: Veterinarians – 35%, Researchers – 27%, Professors - 22% Others - 16%

• By Region: North America – 17%, Europe – 39%, Asia Pacific – 28%, Middle East – 8%, and Latin America – 8%



The prominent players in the animal genetics market include Neogen Corporation (US), Genus (Uk), Urus (US), EW Group Gmbh (Germany), Groupe Grimaud (France).



The report analyzes the animal genetics market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on segments such as product & service and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various animal genetics products available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



