Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market worth $3.97 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oligonucleotide synthesis refers to the synthesis of are short fragments of nucleic acids using genetic engineering and enzyme chemistry. The technique is useful in existing laboratory practice as it provides a rapid and inexpensive access to custom-made oligonucleotides of the desired length and sequence. Oligonucleotides are used from initial research and screening through to target validation and drug production. Today, subsequent improvements in oligonucleotide synthesis, amplification and automation has completely revolutionized biological research. Increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides, increasing investments for synthetic biology and technological advancements genome editing tools are the key driving factors for the growth of the market in the forecast period. However, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as renewed regulations for biotechnology and lack of skilled professionals in life science industry.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.58 billion in 2018 and is poised to reach $3.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2027 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

Global oligonucleotide synthesis market growth is driven by increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides, rising investments for synthetic biology and technological advancements in genome editing tools.





Browse Comprehensive TOC on "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Forecast to 2027 – Global Analysis – by Product (Synthesized Oligonucleotides, Reagents, and Equipment), Application (Research, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics), and End User (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Other End Users)."

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.58 Billion in 2018 Market Size Value by USD 3.97 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2027. Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 Segments covered Product, Application, and End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Technological Advancements Genome Editing Tools is Fueling the Growth of Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Growth:

Advancement in the field of biotechnology has equally enhanced the synthetic biology. Many industry players have come up with innovative types of synthetic biology in last few years. Synthetic biology is a multidisciplinary approach that use various tools and techniques of biotechnology to alter the biological systems. The techniques such as cloning, gene sequencing, genome engineering has results into the generation of genetically modified organisms. The advancement in the synthetic biology has led to the faster and easier design of DNA and helped exponentially reducing the cost of DNA sequencing and synthesis. For instance, Twist Bioscience has developed Oligo pools, high diversity collections of oligonucleotides, are utilized in many applications, including generation of CRISPR guide RNA (sgRNA) libraries and high-throughput reporter assays. It offers precise editing of target loci as it enables highly accurate synthesis for specific targeting and the error rate is very low around 1:1000 nt. The companys low synthesis error rate and uniform sequence representation result in high quality custom oligo libraries that enable the most efficient CRISPR screens.

The technological advancement as headed emergence of the New Bioeconomy, which is the replacement of petrochemical-based manufacturing and fermentation-based manufacturing products. In addition, the investments from public and private investors are rising for the synthetic biology. The rise in the investment are enabling technological developments and standard biological parts. Advancement in synthetic biology has added various solution for most of the industries such as, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, food and agriculture among others. These technological advancements are likely to grow the market in near future.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic of Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized health data sharing and interoperability under the microscope. The interruptions in the supply chain and the massive demand for efficient treatments for the therapy of COVID-19 have put the health research industry in the world in a crucial position. COVID policies in regions have slowed the region's economic recovery compared to the rest of the world. While the region was extremely successful in slowing the spread of the virus early in the epidemic, it was reluctant to vaccinate and is only now slowly restoring borders and relaxing mobility.

The demand for custom-made nucleotides for preferred sequencing in genetic testing, research, forensics applications, and pharmaceutical development has increased as sequencing costs have decreased. This has increased the need for oligonucleotide synthesis even further. Global need for effective COVID-19 treatment has increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on every market. The possible use of oligonucleotides to stop the spread of viruses is being investigated by pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations. For instance, the Innovative Genomics Institute said that they are employing antisense oligonucleotide therapies to discover new treatments for COVID-19 patients who have acute respiratory symptoms.





Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Competitive Landscape

Molecular Assemblies, Twist Bioscience, Evonetix, Nuclera Nucleics Ltd., Camena Bio, DNA Script, Iridia, Inc., Helixworks, Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., and Synthomics, Inc among others are a few of the key companies operating in the oligonucleotide synthesis market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.





Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers

Increasing Applications of Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Increasing Investments for Synthetic Biology

Technological Advancements Genome Editing Tools





Restraints

Renewed Regulations for Biotechnology

Lack Of Skilled Professionals In Life Science Industry





Opportunities

Collaborations — The Future of Innovation





Future Trends

Advancements in Synthetic Biology





Recent Developments:

In February 2023 , The University of Manchester, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and CPI established a collaboration to increase patient access to life-saving oligonucleotide therapies. This collaboration aims to transform oligonucleotide-based medicines for the treatment of numerous fatal diseases.

In July 2022 , At its Changzhou site, WuXi STA, a division of WuXi AppTec, unveiled a brand-new large-scale oligonucleotide and peptide manufacturing plant. With this new launch, it will be better able to address the rapidly expanding global demand for oligonucleotide and peptide therapies development and manufacture.

In April 2022 , Bachem entered a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly & Company to develop and manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients based on oligonucleotides, a rising new class of complex molecules. Under the agreement, Bachem provides the appropriate engineering infrastructure and expertise to implement Lilly’s novel oligonucleotide manufacturing technology.





Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Segmental Overview

The “Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market” is segmented based on product, application end user and geography. The product segment of the oligonucleotide synthesis market is broadly segmented into synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents and equipment. . The synthesized oligonucleotides is the largest segment among the products in the oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2027. The oligonucleotide synthesis market is classified on the basis of application such as research, diagnostics and therapeutics. The research segment is expected gain its market share during the forecast period by accounting for 46.6% share by 2027. On basis of end user market is classified into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. The research segment is expected gain its market share during the forecast period by accounting for 46.6% share by 2027.





Report Spotlights:

Progressive industry trends in the oligonucleotide synthesis market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the oligonucleotide synthesis market from 2019 to 2027

Estimation of global demand for oligonucleotide synthesis

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market

Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

Size of the oligonucleotide synthesis market size at various nodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the oligonucleotide synthesis industry dynamics

Size of the oligonucleotide synthesis market in various regions with promising growth opportunities









