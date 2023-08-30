Surgical Kits Market Surpass USD 40 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 7% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global surgical kits market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 40 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for surgical kits is expected to close at US$20.8 billion.



The increasing number of surgical procedures being performed, the increasing global population, and advancements in medical treatments are the major factors driving the growth of the surgical kits market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40130

Competitive Landscape

The global surgical kits industry is moderately consolidated, with a small number of large-scale vendors controlling majority share. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global surgical kits market report:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Paul Hartmann AG

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Hogy Medical

3M

OneMed

Stradis Healthcare

Zimmer Biomet

Key Developments in the Surgical Kits Market

3M has been working on innovative solutions for surgical site preparation. Their developments include kits that incorporate advanced antiseptic technologies to reduce the risk of surgical site infections.

Johnson & Johnson, a major healthcare company, has been investing in sustainability initiatives for its surgical kits. They are working on reducing the environmental impact of single-use products while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety.

Cardinal Health has been investing in providing comprehensive solutions that go beyond surgical kits. They are offering consulting services and support to healthcare facilities in optimizing surgical processes and cost-efficiency.

Medtronic, a global medical technology company, has been focusing on enhancing the efficiency of surgical kits through technology. They have been working on integrating RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) and other tracking solutions to improve inventory management and streamline surgical processes.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and orthopedic conditions requires surgical interventions for diagnosis and treatment, driving the growth of the surgical kits market as surgical kits play a vital role in ensuring sterile and organized procedures.

Minimally invasive surgical techniques are gaining popularity due to their benefits like shorter recovery times and reduced scarring. The demand for specialized surgical kits tailored for these procedures is increasing.

The growing aging population globally requires more medical interventions, including surgeries. Surgical kits are essential for a wide range of procedures needed to address age-related health issues.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the surgical kits market was valued at US$ 19.4 billion

By type, the disposable segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on the procedure, general surgery segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on end-users, the hospital segment is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased number of surgeries performed in hospital settings

Surgical Kits: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The increasing emphasis on infection prevention and control in healthcare settings drives the demand for high-quality surgical kits. Surgical kits are designed to maintain a sterile environment during surgical procedures, reducing the risk of post-operative infections.

The growing medical tourism and increased healthcare spending in emerging economies boost the market demand.

The growing need for customized and specialized instruments and kits for specific procedures. The ability of manufacturers to provide customized surgical kits tailored to different surgical specialties contributes to market growth.

Increasing technological advancements in surgical kits, such as incorporating specialized instruments, improved materials, and ergonomic designs. These advancements enhance the efficiency and safety of surgical procedures.

Get Exclusive Discount on Surgical Kits Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=40130

Surgical Kits Market – Regional Analysis

North America, particularly the United States, has a well-established healthcare system and a high demand for surgical procedures. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological innovations, and emphasis on infection control contribute to the growth of the surgical kits market.

The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries like China, India, and Japan, is witnessing significant growth in healthcare infrastructure and medical tourism. Rising awareness about the importance of sterile procedures and increasing surgical procedures in emerging economies drive the demand for surgical kits.

Surgical Kits Market- Key Segments

Type

Disposable

Reusable

Procedures

Ophthalmology

Orthopedic Hip Knee Others

Neurosurgery

General Surgery Laparoscopy Laparotomy Others

Gynecology

Urology

Ear, Neck & Head

Cardiac Surgery

Others



End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Related Reports:

Disposable Surgical Kits Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Powered Surgical Instruments Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecasts, 2021-2031





Place an Order Copy of Surgical Kits Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=40130<ype=S





About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com