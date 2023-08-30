The core HR software market size is expected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2023 to USD 15.1 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0%

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Core HR Software Market by Component Deployment Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04891742/?utm_source=GNW

Privacy and security concerns over the implementation of core HR software represent a significant challenge for the growth of the core HR software market.

As services, the consulting segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. “

Consulting services in the core HR software market play a pivotal role in assisting organizations to navigate the complex landscape of modern human resource management.These services provide expert guidance and strategic support throughout adopting and optimizing core HR software solutions.



Consultants in this field deeply understand HR processes, technology trends, and industry best practices.They begin by conducting comprehensive needs assessments, meticulously analyzing an organization’s existing HR workflows, pain points, and objectives.



With this understanding, they collaborate closely with the client to identify and select the most suitable HR software vendors that align with the organization’s requirements.

As per vertical, the BFSI vertical to hold second largest market share in 2023.“

Core HR software is crucial in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry by streamlining and optimizing human resources management processes.The BFSI sector is known for its complex workforce requirements, rigorous compliance regulations, and the need for efficient talent management.



Core HR software, also known as Human Resource Information System (HRIS), caters to these specific needs and helps organizations achieve greater efficiency and productivity.Core HR software facilitates seamless recruitment and onboarding processes, enabling BFSI companies to attract top talent, conduct comprehensive background checks, and expedite hiring.



The system ensures all necessary documentation and compliance requirements are met, which is crucial in a highly regulated industry like BFSI.

Moreover, it provides a centralized repository for employee data, including personal information, employment history, certifications, and performance records, making it easier for HR professionals and managers to access critical information when needed and make data-driven decisions.Furthermore, core HR software helps BFSI companies comply with industry regulations and labor laws.



It can automatically update policies, track certifications, and manage employee licenses, ensuring the workforce operates within the legal framework.



As per region, the Middle East & Africa region is projected to witness the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa have grown exponentially in the core HR software market.The region comprises countries such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa.



Middle East & Africa are increasingly getting oriented toward digitalization initiatives.Increasing internet penetration, rising technological adoption, a complex regulatory environment, and streamlined core HR operations are the major growth drivers for this region.



The KSA and UAE are setting up smart city initiatives.Also, GCC countries are investing in core HR software.



The Middle East and & Africa are expected to witness promising opportunities to adopt core HR software services and show good prospects for growth after the Asia Pacific region.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier I: 38%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 40%, Director Level: 35%, and Others: 25%

• By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 40%, Asia Pacific: 15%, and the Rest of the World: 10%



Note: Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers



Note: The rest of the World consists of the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Note: Tier 1 companies have revenues of more than USD 100 million; tier 2 companies’ revenue ranges from USD 10 million to USD 100 million; and tier 3 companies’ revenue is less than 10 million



Source: Secondary Literature, Expert Interviews, and MarketsandMarkets Analysis

Some of the key vendors offering core HR software across the globe include Workday (US), SAP (Germany), ADP (US), UKG (US), Oracle (US), Ceridian (US), IBM (US), Paycom (US), Paylocity (US), and Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Visma (US), Access Group (US), Paychex(US), EmployWise (India), HrOne (India), greytHR(India), PeopleStrong (India), Personio (Germany), Sprout Solutions (Philippines), Darwinbox (India), ServiceNow (US), HiBob (US), APS Payroll (US), BambooHR(US), Paycor (US), Zoho (India), Namely (US), Gusto (US), and Rippling (US).



Research coverage:

The market study covers the core HR software market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, software, services, deployment type, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the core HR software market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (need for improved compliance and risk management to adhere to employment laws and regulations, analytics and reporting capabilities enable data driven-decisions, demand for centralization and automation of routine HR processes to reduce manual errors), restraints (high cost of implementation of core HR software among SMEs) opportunities (growing adoption of AI and automation for transforming HR processes, adoption of remote working models to boost adoption of core HR software, rapid adoption of cloud-based HR software to improve efficiency and scalability), and challenges (interactive training for infrequent users of core HR software, privacy and security concerns over implementation of core HR software) influencing the growth of the core HR software market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the core HR software market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the core HR software market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the core HR software market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Workday (US), SAP (Germany), ADP (US), UKG (US), Oracle (US), Ceridian (US), IBM (US), Paycom (US), Paylocity (US), and Cornerstone OnDemand (US) among others in the core HR software market.

