Global Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories Market Report 2023: Powering the Future - ABB, Riyadh Cables Group, and Sumitomo Electric Drive Medium Voltage Cables Market Growth

Global Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories Market to Reach $97.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories estimated at US$54.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Underground, one of the segments analyzed in the report is projected to record an 8.1% CAGR and reach US$46 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Overhead segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Market Scope







The provided data includes a comprehensive analysis of the global market for Medium Voltage Cables and Accessories, focusing on different geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The analysis covers the years from 2014 to 2030 and provides information on annual sales figures in US$ million and percentage CAGR for various aspects of medium voltage cables and accessories, including different types (Underground, Overhead, Submarine, Industrial, Renewables, Infrastructure), and other end-uses.

The data is presented through multiple tables, offering insights into recent, current, and future trends, as well as a historic review and a 16-year perspective on the market. The analysis also includes a percentage breakdown of value sales for specified regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This data aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the trends, growth opportunities, and market dynamics in the global medium voltage cables and accessories industry across different geographic regions, product types, and end-use segments.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $54.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $97.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



