Innovation at the Forefront: White Biotechnology Market's Impressive Trajectory

The global market perspective on white biotechnology covers various regions and their respective markets for different products and applications. The analysis includes annual sales data for the years 2022 through 2030, along with historical data for the years 2014 through 2021.

The focus is on products like biofuels, biochemicals, and biopolymers, and their applications in bioenergy, food and feed additives, pharmaceutical ingredients, personal care and household products, and other applications. The analysis encompasses regions such as the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe (including individual countries like France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), and Asia-Pacific (including Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific).

The analysis provides insights into market presence and key competitors for each region and product, along with percentage breakdowns of value sales over the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.



Global White Biotechnology Market to Reach $962.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for White Biotechnology estimated at US$457.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$962.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Biofuels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.1% CAGR and reach US$398.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biochemicals segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.3% CAGR



The White Biotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$256.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

