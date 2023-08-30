Key Players and Market Dynamics Explored in Latest Plant Biotechnology Equipment Report

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Biotechnology Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Global Strategic Business Report" on white biotechnology provides an extensive market perspective, encompassing various geographic regions and applications for plant biotechnology equipment.

This analysis offers insights into annual sales data from 2022 to 2030, along with historical data from 2014 to 2021.

The report focuses on key categories like breeding, plant research, product development, and quality assessment, examining their application in different regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The analysis offers a 16-year perspective on value sales percentages for these categories in the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Anticipating significant growth, the global white biotechnology market is projected to reach $962.7 billion by 2030 from an estimated $457.4 billion in 2022, reflecting a notable CAGR of 9.8%.

The report highlights the importance of segments like biofuels, biochemicals, and biopolymers, focusing on their applications across bioenergy, food and feed additives, pharmaceutical ingredients, personal care, household products, and more.

The analysis not only outlines market presence and key competitors for various regions and product categories but also examines the changing landscape of 2023, considering global geopolitical issues, economic indicators, supply chain disruptions, and market competitiveness. The report's value is enhanced by comprehensive updates, market archives, and a robust research platform.

Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market to Reach $40.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Plant Biotechnology Equipment estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Breeding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.4% CAGR and reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plant Research segment is readjusted to a revised 22.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.5% CAGR



The Plant Biotechnology Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 18.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.3% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

