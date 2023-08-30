Unveiling the Future of Heart Health: Transcatheter Pulmonary Valves Market to Hit $115 Million by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transcatheter Pulmonary Valves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for transcatheter pulmonary valves, focusing on various categories such as balloon-expanded, self-expanded, tissue-engineered, synthetic, adult, and pediatric valves.

The analysis covers the sales performance and growth trends in geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The report examines both recent and historical sales data for the years 2014 through 2030, highlighting the annual sales figures in US dollars and the percentage compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for each category.

The perspective also includes a breakdown of value sales percentages for select years, offering insights into market dynamics over a 16-year period. This analysis aids in understanding the evolving trends and potential opportunities within the transcatheter pulmonary valves market.



Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valves Market to Reach $115 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Transcatheter Pulmonary Valves estimated at US$81.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$115 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Balloon-Expanded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$74.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Self-Expanded segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Transcatheter Pulmonary Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braile Biomedica

Colibri Heart Valve LLC

Cryolife Inc.

Direct Flow Medical Inc.

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Jenavalve Technology Inc.

Livanova plc

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Venus Medtech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/boeko7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment