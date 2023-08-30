The Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market size is expected to reach $382.8 million by 2030, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487909/?utm_source=GNW

Real-time indoor air quality monitoring is made possible by integrating these sensors into consumer goods like air purifiers and smart home systems. Users may get notifications and take action to enhance the air quality in their living areas. By precisely monitoring gas levels, these sensors allow efficient fuel use, resulting in energy savings and less emissions. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising demand for temperature monitoring and control in industrial sector, utilizing the Internet of Things (IoT) to Network to Generate Profitable Opportunities, and expensive infrared gas sensors.



Methane, propane, ethane, butane, benzene toluene, xylene, and other gases, as well as various alcohols such as methanol and ethanol, are all detectable using infrared gas sensors. Infrared oxygen sensors are used for a variety of purposes, ranging from home to industrial. The installation of gas sensors can be used for a variety of purposes, such as the monitoring of chemical reactions, combustion engine emissions, and air pollution. The Internet of Things is the primary driver of several critical technical advancements. Modern businesses employ IoT apps and sensors for various purposes, from improving supply chains and manufacturing procedures to assisting local government growth via the usage of smart cities. IoT offers several advantages and helps businesses monitor complicated operations, including time and money savings, enhanced customer satisfaction, support for strategic decision-making, simplified business models, and increased productivity. Because they increase demand for NADIR gas sensors across various industry verticals, including the automotive, industrial, and other industries, the factors mentioned above help the market for these sensors grow.



However, in harsh conditions, infrared gas sensors have limited performance. These sensors are unable to provide sufficient temperature and environmental correction. The signal processing function of the sensor may cause any output measurement to be frozen while traversing situations with even mild variations in temperature or humidity. Additionally, it cannot detect hydrogen, and several hydrocarbon-based gases impair the performance of infrared gas sensors. Infrared light is not absorbed by hydrogen. These sensors cannot detect hydrogen. However, the high cost of the equipment and the need for more user skills are anticipated to limit the development of the market to some degree.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is segmented into fixed and portable. The portable segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. They have advantages, including detection over a wider region, quick reactions to change, and danger level indication. Additionally, the adoption of industrial IoT technology, cloud computing in the mining and construction sectors, and expansion in the e-commerce sector are driving the development of the market.



Vertical Outlook



By industry vertical, the market is divided into healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, defense & military, and other. The industrial segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. This results from widespread usage in industrial end-use for flammable gas leak detection for safety and security. The industry’s use of IoT, AI, and machine learning drives the market.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North American region led the market by generating the highest revenue share in 2022. The main trends driving the expansion of the North American market are the development of wireless capabilities, miniaturization, and increased communication capabilities. The US is anticipated to become a key infrared gas sensor industry market. These characteristics allow for the integration of infrared gas sensors into a variety of machinery and apparatus. Additionally, several legislative measures in North America’s developed markets to promote employee occupational health and safety are anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the projected period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Heimann Sensor GmbH, Amphenol Corporation, smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH, Alphasense Ltd (Ametek, Inc.), ABB Group, Senseair AB (Asahi Kasei Corporation), Process Sensing Technologies, Honeywell International, Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Figaro Engineering, Inc. (New Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd.).



Strategies deployed in Infrared Gas Sensor Market



Dec-2022: ABB Group unveiled Sensi+, a solution used for monitoring the quality of natural gas. The solution features ABB’s AnalyzerExpert used for providing insights from the device itself. Furthermore, it has ABB’s Integrated Cavity Output Spectroscopy (ICOS) laser absorption technology used for accurate gas analysis.



Oct-2022: Amphenol Corporation announced the launch of FLH IP67 connectors. The IP67 connectors feature a 2.5mm thick body and are compatible with 3-position and 6-position housings.



Dec-2021: Amphenol Corporation completed the acquisition of Halo Technology Limited, an optical connectivity solution provider. The acquisition strengthens Amphenol’s fibre optic interconnect solutions and aids it in its growth strategy.



Oct-2021: Honeywell International, Inc. released Honeywell Searchline Excel gas detection systems. The detectors feature Bluetooth connectivity, high-powered infrared technology, and advanced optics for detection capabilities in all kinds of weather conditions. Furthermore, the system can be paired with Honeywell Fixed Platform App for easy maintenance procedures.



Apr-2021: Amphenol Corporation took over MTS Systems Corporation, an Industrial sensor developer based in the United States. The acquisition brings with its MTS’s gas sensing portfolio and a well-experienced team that would enhance Amphenol’s ability to provide its customers with a wider range of solutions.



Apr-2021: ABB Group introduced HoverGuard, an aerial gas leak measurement and detection system. The system detects leaks within a range of a 100m radius while flying at a height of 40m from the ground. Additionally, the system has a payload of 3 kg.



Jun-2020: Honeywell International, Inc. expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new facility in Saudi Arabia. The new facility would serve as a production facility for gas detectors that would be used by Saudi Arabian businesses to improve operational safety.



