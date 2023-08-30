Global Vaginitis Therapeutics Market to Witness Significant Growth Between 2023 and 2030

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaginitis Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market analysis for vaginitis therapeutics covers a wide range of geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The analysis includes data on annual sales and percentage CAGR for different product categories (Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal, Hormone) and types (Prescription, Over-the-Counter) from 2014 to 2030.

Key competitors' market presence is assessed, and sales trends are analyzed for each region and sub-region. The analysis provides insights into the market dynamics and trends in the vaginitis therapeutics industry, highlighting the competitive landscape and sales distribution among different product types and regions.



Global Vaginitis Therapeutics Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vaginitis Therapeutics estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Anti-Bacterial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-Fungal segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $912.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The Vaginitis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$912.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lumavita AG

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mission Pharmacal Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Symbiomix Therapeutics LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd



