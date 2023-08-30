The Global In-Circuit Test Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Circuit Test Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Portability, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487904/?utm_source=GNW

Integrating these complex electronic systems necessitates exhaustive testing to ensure optimal performance and dependability. Therefore, the Automotive segment registered $74.4 million revenue in the market in 2022. In-circuit testing is utilized at different phases of automobile production, including testing, production, and assembly. In addition, it ensures that the vehicles adhere to the industry’s quality standards and safety regulations. The in-circuit test apparatus performs a crucial role in the automotive sector by enabling it to satisfy the ever-changing quality, innovation, performance, and dependability standards. Some of the factors impacting the market are increase in 5G Technology, increasing adoption of Internet of Things and cloud computing, and Insufficient standardization in connectivity protocols and growing PCB design complexity.



Incorporation of complex electronics, such as advanced processors, multiple communication interfaces, and high-frequency components, is required for the implementation of 5G technology. The complexity of these devices, such as 5G handsets, routers, and base stations, presents difficulties regarding functionality, signal integrity, and energy consumption. In-circuit testing is essential for ensuring the correct operation of these complex electronic components, validating signal integrity, and detecting potential manufacturing defects. Additionally, Global adoption of cloud computing and IoT devices has increased significantly in recent years. With increased automation and agility, the requirement to deliver an improved customer experience, increased cost reductions and return on investment, an upsurge in remote work culture acceptance, and the increased popularity of cloud-based business continuity tools and services, cloud computing services are rising. IoT’s adoption and growth depend on 5G as a trend. Therefore, the prospects for in-circuit testing to assess the reliability of high-frequency circuits and assure compliance with stringent 5G standards and the rapid adoption of IoT and cloud computing technologies.



However, technological advancements have made PCBs more complex, densely crammed with components, and equipped with advanced functionalities. However, these complexities impose substantial limitations on in-circuit testing techniques. The push for smaller and more compact electronic devices has increased printed circuit boards’ miniaturization and component density. Increasing PCB design complexity may necessitate more advanced and sophisticated in-circuit testing equipment to meet testing requirements adequately. The cost of procuring and maintaining these sophisticated instruments may impact the overall earnings of in-circuit test service providers. All of these factors are anticipated to have a negative effect on market growth.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is categorized into analog and mixed. In 2022, the analog segment held the highest revenue share in the market. This is due to the fact that analog testing is required to ensure the efficacy and performance of different electronic components and circuits. Numerous industries, including automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications, rely heavily on analog signals. Analog testing offers precise measurements and detailed signal analysis. It is, therefore, essential for quality control and product validation in such sectors.



Portability Outlook



On the basis of portability, the market is segmented into compact and benchtop. In 2022, the benchtop segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market. Benchtop in-circuit analyzers are utilized for applications including automotive electronics, industrial electronics, consumer electronics, the military, and communication. The expansion of the benchtop market is attributable to the rising demand for advanced consumer electronics.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is bifurcated into wireless communication, aerospace, defence & government services, consumer electronics & appliances, automotive, medical equipment, and energy. In 2022, the consumer electronics & appliances segment dominated the in-circuit test market by generating the market. Throughout their lifetime, consumer electronics are susceptible to various environmental stresses. In-circuit testing ensures the products fulfil quality standards and are reliable for daily use.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region led the market by generating the highest revenue share in 2022. The expansion of the Asia-Pacific market is primarily fueled by the rising demand for ICT in the region’s automotive and consumer electronics sectors. Increasing research and development expenditures in the region are also propelling the market. The growing demand for ICT in North America and Europe’s aviation and automotive sectors are also significant markets.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Teradyne, Inc., Test Research, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Hioki E.E. Corporation, Digitaltest GmbH, Konrad GmbH, Testronics (Catalis Group), SPEA S.p.A., Test Coach Company, LLC. and Okano Electric Co., Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in In-Circuit Test Market



Jul-2023: Teradyne, Inc. partnered with proteanTecs, a computer software development company. Under this partnership, both companies would improve semiconductor test and debug processes for modern system-on-chips. Additionally, customers would access a new degree of device visibility on the tester, enabling inline and real-time choices, by integrating proteanTecs’ on-chip agent data and analytics software with Teradyne’s test programs.



Apr-2023: Keysight Technologies, Inc. collaborated with Synopsys, Inc., an American electronic design automation company, and Ansys, a developer, and marketer of CAE/multiphysics engineering simulation software. This collaboration aims to expedite the development of modern radio frequency and millimeter wave designs with high accuracy. Moreover, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., and Ansys unveiled the new 79GHz millimeter wave radio frequency design reference flow for the TSMC 16nm FinFET Compact Technology (16FFC). Furthermore, the development of dependable 79-GHz transceiver integrated circuits for advanced autonomous systems that demand autonomous operation without human intervention, such as automotive radar, 5G connectivity, security applications, and environmental monitors, would be made possible by the mmWave design reference flow.



May-2022: Digitaltest GmbH partnered with SMH Technologies, a technology company that specializes in in-system programming solutions. Following this partnership, Digitaltest would utilize SMH Technologie’s FlashRunner series for in-circuit test applications. Additionally, the FlashRunner series from SMH Technologies would be especially well suited for programming multi-PCB panels and complicated boards because of its versatility, large library, and user-friendly software wizard.



Mar-2022: Test Research, Inc. introduced TR8100H SII, a high-density pin count In-Circuit Tester. The launched product would be the advanced high-performance board test system to target the low-voltage testing market and for huge and complex PCBAs.



Jun-2022: SPEA S.p.A. came into partnership with Bosch Automotive Group, a global supplier of technology and services. Under this partnership, Bosch Automotive Group would be a unique and world supplier of ICT Automatic Testers by SPEA S.p.A. for its global manufacturing plants.



Aug-2022: SPEA S.p.A. teamed up with JTAG Technologies, a solutions company specializing in PCB assembly testing. Following this collaboration, both companies would enhance the combination of boundary scan options within flying probes and bed-of-nails testing equipment.



Nov-2020: Hioki E.E. Corporation introduced the In-Circuit Tester FA1220-02, a space-saving design system generating pass/fail judgments for circuit boards that would be populated with electronic parts. The launched product would facilitate the installation and removal of test fixtures, reducing workload and man-hours and enhancing productivity in populated board testing and production ecosystems.



Oct-2019: Hioki E.E. Corporation rolled out the In-Circuit Tester FA1220, a populated board1 testing system able of conducting various electronic part tests. The launched product would consist of an independent measurement unit engineered to build on Hioki’s long time of skill.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Analog



• Mixed



By Portability



• Compact



• Benchtop



By Application



• Consumer Electronics & Appliances



• Aerospace, Defence & Government Services



• Medical Equipment



• Wireless Communication



• Automotive



• Energy Sector



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Teradyne, Inc.



• Test Research, Inc.



• Keysight Technologies, Inc.



• Hioki E.E. Corporation



• Digitaltest GmbH



• Konrad GmbH



• Testronics (Catalis Group)



• SPEA S.p.A.



• Test Coach Company, LLC.



• Okano Electric Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487904/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________