BrewBilt Manufacturing Moves Into the $117B Europe-Global Market

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW) announces that the company is now delivering its first brewhouse to Mad Fin Brewing Co. in Finland (www.madfinn.fi). The craft beer market in Europe is expected to observe an incremental growth of 666.34 million liters between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY (Year Over Year) growth of 6.20% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6% during the forecast period. Europe Craft Beer Market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period, 2022-2027.

BrewBilt Manufacturing is an icon in the craft brewing equipment industry. The company has been a pioneer of the craft beer movement in the USA for almost 10 years, and this industry has recorded exponential growth over the past couple of decades. Craft breweries have been opening at a rapid rate, and consumers have shown a strong interest in trying new and unique beer styles. The rise of craft breweries has influenced the traditional beer market both in the USA and Europe, prompting larger beer companies to adapt by introducing craft-style beers or acquiring successful craft breweries.

Jef Lewis, Chairman & CEO, stated, “American craft beer has gained popularity and recognition in Europe over the past couple of decades. The movement has been driven by a combination of factors, including the quality and diversity of American craft beer offerings, increased globalization of the beer industry, and changing consumer preferences. BrewBilt will now be a part of the European consumer’s choice of equipment and craft beer. Over the medium term, Manufacturers' efforts in establishing new breweries, expenditures in creating new products, a rise in disposable income across Europe, and other factors will drive the market substantially in the projected period.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “In addition to our world-class brewhouse, we have designed new proprietary equipment, inclusive of a ‘smart flowmeter’ that increases the efficiency and time in transferring fluid from one tank to another. This product is gaining traction in the industry and has been sold to large and small breweries such as Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. Our focus in 2024 will be to develop the integration of smart sensors, devices, and data analytics into brewing equipment and processes. This technology allows for real-time monitoring, control, and optimization of various aspects of the brewing process. Our new technologies will adapt to existing brewery equipment and open a $200M market potential in revenue for the company.”

BrewBilt Manufacturing designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers and microbreweries.

