Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market to Attain US$ 8.45 Billion at 6% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This latest research by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, places the current Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market valuation at US$ 4.7 billion and forecasts it to expand at 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Presence of a large geriatric demographic in Japan and Italy make them gold mines of opportunities for Lewy body dementia treatment providers.



Creating awareness regarding the symptoms of Lewy body dementia is projected to be of paramount importance if companies want treatments to sell and make money. Governments around the world are focusing on solving the dementia issue to improve their public health offerings and help the rapidly increasing elderly population.

In June 2023, Brown County in Wisconsin, United States, announced a proclamation for a Longest Day dementia awareness initiative as June 21st was the summer solstice. The initiative was supposed to make people aware of the issue and help create a more inclusive community to help people with dementia.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Lewy body dementia treatment market stands at a valuation of US$ 4.7 billion in 2023.

Demand for Lewy body dementia treatment solutions is projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is projected to reach US$ 8.45 billion by 2033.

Expanding senescent population, growing awareness regarding neurodegenerative diseases, launch of novel treatments for dementia, surging incidence of brain disorders, and high investments in neurology research are key market drivers.

High cost of Lewy body dementia treatment and late diagnosis are projected to be key restraints limiting market growth.

Demand for Lewy body dementia treatment in North America is estimated to account for a significant global market share through 2033.

Cholinesterase inhibitors are forecasted to dominate global demand for Lewy body dementia treatment over the next ten years.



“Japan, Greece, Italy, and Portugal are projected to offer highly lucrative business opportunities for Lewy body dementia treatment providers going forward,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

In the realm of Lewy body dementia treatment, a paramount emphasis on product innovation is evident. Companies operating in this space are anticipated to allocate substantial resources to research and development initiatives throughout the foreseeable future. Additionally, providers of drugs for Lewy body dementia treatment are expected to prioritize the introduction of new products to enhance their long-term sales potential.

Notably, in January 2023, Biogen Inc., a distinguished American biotechnology firm, unveiled a significant development. Their marketing authorization application (MAA) for lecanemab had been officially accepted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Furthermore, lecanemab had already secured approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, a milestone achieved on the 6th of January 2023.



Key Companies Profiled

BioArctic AB

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Mylan NV

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer AG

Allergan Plc.

Sanofi AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Why the United States Stands Out as a Vital Market for Lewy Body Dementia Treatment?

The United States boasts some of the world's leading research programs dedicated to the field of neurology, with a strong emphasis on neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. This preeminence is bolstered by government support, substantial private investments in neurological research and development, and the presence of key biotechnology and pharmaceutical corporations. These factors collectively establish the United States as a lucrative market for providers of Lewy body dementia treatment.

Winning Strategy

Lewy body dementia treatment providers are investing heavily in research and development of novel treatments and medications to improve their business potential over the coming years. Companies are also projected to focus on launching awareness initiatives to make people aware of the symptoms of dementia.

Key Segments of Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Industry Research

By Drug Type: Cholinesterase Inhibitors Antipsychotic Drugs Carbidopa-Levodopa Antidepressants Benzodiazepine Modafinil

By Indication : Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) Alzheimer’s Disease Parkinson’s Disease

By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Online Pharmacies



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Lewy body dementia treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on drug type (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Antipsychotic drugs, Carbidopa-Levodopa, Antidepressants, Benzodiazepine, Modafinil), indication (Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB), Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

