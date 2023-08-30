Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced participation in the following September investor conferences.

Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference Members of senior management will meet with investors on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Members of senior management will meet with investors on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer will provide a company update on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer will provide a company update on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference Dr. Coulie will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. This is an invitation-only event hosted by Baird.

Dr. Coulie will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. This is an invitation-only event hosted by Baird. Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Dr. Coulie and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 11:30 am Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright presentation and the Cantor fireside chat by visiting the Investor Relations’ Events & Presentation page of Pliant’s website. The webcast replays will be archived on the Pliant website for 30 days following the conclusion of the events.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule, selective inhibitor of αvß1 integrin for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis. Pliant has initiated a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has a preclinical program targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow us on social media Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

