Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market to Hit US$ 2,555.95 Million By 2030 | Updated Analysis

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global P oly A luminium C hloride (PAC) M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Increasing demand for water treatment, increasing application in the cosmetics and personal care industry, and others are accelerating the demand for poly aluminium chloride (PAC), which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth. In addition, the increasing investments in the development of water treatment plants will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the poly aluminium chloride (PAC) market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 2,555.95 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 1,700.00 million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of poly aluminium chloride (PAC) in the water treatment, textile, paper & pulp, and oil & gas industries, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the poly aluminium chloride (PAC) market.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1197

Poly aluminium chloride (PAC) is primarily used in the treatment of drinking water and wastewater treatment to remove contaminants such as organic matter, suspended solids, and colloidal particles. Water treatment is an important aspect across both municipal as well as industrial applications. The growing scarcity of drinking water due to the increasing population across the globe and the lower availability of fresh drinking water, are the major factors influencing the demand for poly aluminium chloride across municipal water storage and supply facilities. The compound is also used across industrial applications for wastewater treatment facilities. Stringent government regulations for wastewater treatment are the major factors driving the demand for poly aluminium chloride (PAC) for water treatment applications, which is further expected to drive market growth. For instance, in January 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the Effluent Guidelines Program Plan 15, which regulated the amount of effluent discharge from industrial sources. These guidelines regulate industries across the country to remove all the impurities from their effluent water before releasing it into the environment. This, in turn, is benefiting the market growth.

Global Poly aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 2,555.95 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 5.3% By Form Solid and Liquid By End-user Industry Water Treatment, Paper & Pulp Industry, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Oil & Gas, and Others (Textile and Ceramic Industry, etc.) Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Airedale Group, Feralco AB, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Neelchem, Grasim Industries Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Synergy Multichem Pvt. Ltd., USALCO, and Gujrat Alkalies and Chemical Limited

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1197

Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Form, the polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The liquid form of poly aluminium chloride is a solution of PAC dissolved in water which is utilized for various applications such as water treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, effluent treatment, pool water treatment, and others. In the paper and pulp industry, the liquid form of poly aluminum chloride is used as a retention and drainage aid, which improves the efficiency of the paper-making process by enhancing fiber retention and reducing particle loss in the paper and pulp industry. The increasing demand for paper for various applications globally is driving the segment growth over the estimated period. For instance, according to the data published by the European Association representing the paper industry in February 2023, the demand for paper increased by 3.6% in 2021. Thus, due to the above beneficial properties, the deployment of Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) is increasing for various end-use applications, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth.

Based on the End-user Industry, water treatment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) is employed in the water treatment industry across various sectors. including industry, roofing, and others to provide superior mechanical protection. Furthermore, poly aluminium chloride (PAC) is deployed as an important chemical for wastewater treatment. Poly aluminium chloride forms coagulants and flocculants in the wastewater and settles down at the bottom by separating the clean water. The growing industrialization worldwide is contaminating water resources. Various countries worldwide are focusing on municipal wastewater treatment and reusing activities which is improving the demand for poly aluminium chloride (PAC) in the water treatment industry. For instance, in January 2023, the prime minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi announced the seven Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) across Mumbai. This new water treatment facility removes contaminants from sewage water to produce an effluent that will be suitable to be discharged in main water bodies. Hence, the ongoing projects on water treatment will create a lucrative opportunity for poly aluminium chloride (PAC) demand growth. This, in turn, will boost the segment growth in the upcoming years.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1197

Based on Region, in the year 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. This is due to the growing focus on wastewater treatment across the region, along with the growth of various end-use industries, including textile, pulp and paper, cosmetics and personal care, and others. For instance, in April 2022, Suez SA, a global water and wastewater solution-proving company received the project for the construction of a wastewater treatment project in Changshu (China). The project has a total investment of USD 40.60 million for the construction of a 15,000 cubic meter water treatment facility. Furthermore, according to the report by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China in February 2023, China’s textile industry recorded a revenue of USD 3,16 million in 2021 which was 25.4% high than the previous year 2020. Thus, the significant growth in the wastewater treatment industry along with the growing textile industry across the region is driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Airedale Group, Grasim Industries Ltd., Kemira Oyj, and USALCO are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of poly aluminium chloride (PAC). Further, the poly aluminium chloride (PAC) market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing applications in the cosmetics and personal care industry, especially in the regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing the development of water treatment facilities across the industries, thereby anticipated to increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Kemira Oyj, announced the expansion of its production capacity for waste treatment chemicals in Yanzhou, China. the investment improves Kemira’s production capacity for sodium hypochlorite and poly aluminum chloride across the Asia-Pacific region.

In February 2021, The government of Angola announced an investment of USD 2.5 million for the construction of a new water treatment plant across the country. At this new water treatment plant poly aluminium chloride was used instead of ferrous chloride.

Key Market Takeaways

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share at 37.60% and was valued at USD 639.20 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 965.13 million in 2030.

Based on form, the liquid segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the poly aluminium chloride (PAC) market statistics in 2022.

In the context of the End-user Industry, the water treatment segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of poly aluminium chloride (PAC) market statistics during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in poly aluminium chloride (PAC) due to the increasing investments in new building and construction projects in countries such as U.S. Canada and Others

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/poly-aluminium-chloride-market

List of Major Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market:

Airedale Group

Feralco AB

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Neelchem

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Synergy Multichem Pvt. Ltd.

USALCO

Gujrat Alkalies and Chemical Limited

Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Segmentation:

By Form Solid Liquid

By End-use Industry Water Treatment Paper & Pulp Industry Cosmetics and Personal Care Oil & Gas Others (Textile and Ceramic Industry, etc.)



Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1197

Frequently Asked Questions in the Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Report

What was the market size of the poly aluminium chloride (PAC) industry in 2022? In 2022, the market size of poly aluminium chloride (PAC) was USD 1,700.00 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the poly aluminium chloride (PAC) industry by 2030? In 2030, the market size of poly aluminium chloride (PAC) will be expected to reach USD 2,555.95 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the poly aluminium chloride (PAC) market? Increasing demand for water treatment is benefiting the market growth.

What is the dominant segment in the poly aluminium chloride (PAC) market by end-user industry? In 2022, the water treatment segment accounted for the highest market share of 31.50% in the overall poly aluminium chloride (PAC) market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the poly aluminium chloride (PAC) market? Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in the overall poly aluminium chloride (PAC) market.



Our Other Research Reports here:-

Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size | Industry Forecast 2023 - 2030

Carbon Fiber Composite Heating Element Market Size | Industry Forecast 2023 - 2030

Burglar Alarm Market Size | Industry Forecast 2023 - 2030

Shot Blasting Machine Market Size | Industry Forecast 2023 - 2030

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size | Industry Forecast 2023 - 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/poly-aluminium-chloride-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344