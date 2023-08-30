Sol-Gel Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL), a dermatology company leveraging innovative approaches to develop pioneering treatments for patients with severe skin conditions, and with two approved large-category dermatology products, EPSOLAY and TWYNEO, today announced that the Company will virtually present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 11-13, 2023.



Presentation Information

Event: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference Time: Presentation to be accessible on-demand, beginning



7:00 AM EDT, Monday, September 11, 2023 Presenter: Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Format: Virtual presentation Registration: Link

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. is a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing or partnering drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel developed TWYNEO which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Both drugs are exclusively licensed to and commercialized by Galderma in the U.S.

The Company’s pipeline includes Orphan Drug candidate, SGT-610 under investigation for the prevention of new basal cell carcinomas in Gorlin syndrome patients, and also includes topical drug candidate SGT-210 for the treatment of rare skin keratodermas, which had positive results in a Phase 1 study.

For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

