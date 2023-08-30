Detroit Pistons of the NBA Hits a Three-Pointer in Enterprise Storage: Cost Savings, Consolidation, and Ease of Use with Infinidat

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the Detroit Pistons of the National Basketball Association (NBA) have selected Infinidat’s InfiniBox® solution as its #1 pick for enterprise storage. The Pistons made the award-winning InfiniBox its platform of choice for consolidating applications and workloads, reducing IT costs, and eliminating complexity of ongoing system management. This fast break-paced approach to modernizing storage accelerates the refresh of its data infrastructure.



“The Detroit Pistons are a forward-thinking sports enterprise that developed a game plan for unloading the burdens of high IT costs and complexities from their multiple, existing storage vendors in a quick-footed pivot to an enterprise storage solution that has been lighting up the industry with its performance,” said Steve Sullivan, CRO at Infinidat. “Combining business and technical value with storage consolidation and ease of use is a decisive action – or, in basketball parlance, a slam dunk – for an enterprise that makes the strategic decision to lower costs and dramatically improve its application and workload environments. With our InfiniBox meeting their multi-faceted criteria, we’re happy to be providing a world-class storage solution for this NBA team.”

The Detroit Pistons are consolidating the applications and workloads from three different vendors onto their InfiniBox platform. Going forward, InfiniBox will provide the storage capacity and advanced capabilities for VMware environments, SQL database environments, and various file applications and workloads, such as data stores, video, and file archives. By making this transition, the Pistons will be able to save significantly on capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditures (OPEX). The Infinidat solution’s ease of use also scores high points with the Pistons’ IT team, delivering autonomous automation.

“Infinidat's distinguished track record in pioneering storage technology, which not only ensures user-friendliness but also streamlines storage management significantly, played a crucial role in our selection of InfiniBox,” said Paul Rapier, Vice President of Information Technology (IT), for the Detroit Pistons. “Opting for a singular storage platform instead of grappling with three distinct ones unequivocally simplifies matters. Notably, Infinidat and their collaborative partner, Mainline Information Systems, went the extra mile to not only meet but surpass our expectations, resulting in a solution that operates markedly faster and more efficiently.”

This partner-led solution demonstrates the strength of Infinidat’s relationship with its channel partner community. Mainline Information Systems was instrumental in bringing the Detroit Pistons and Infinidat together and orchestrating a winning strategy that outperformed the competition.

“We love working with Infinidat, a great partner that provides Mainline with award-winning enterprise storage solutions we have the ultimate confidence in providing to our customers,” said Randy Moeller, Regional Vice President of Sales at Mainline Information Systems. “The Detroit Pistons will be able to get a rapid return on their InfiniBox investment, taking advantage of the technical and business value built into every Infinidat solution. The opportunity to deliver high performance, 100% availability, and ease of use, coupled with cost savings, is a very powerful reason that we appreciate our strong partnership with Infinidat.”

About The Detroit Pistons

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,300 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In October 2019, the club opened the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, a campus that serves as the organization’s practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

