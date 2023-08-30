BrewBilt Brewing Pairs Up With Chef Vincent Alexander Bon Appetit

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announces today that the company was part of several events in August and continues to receive recognition for their craft beers.

Craft beer pairing is an art and science that aims to match the flavors and textures of craft beer with those of various foods to enhance the dining experience. Just like wine, the complexities in craft beer can bring out new nuances in food and vice versa. Brewbilt Brewing and famous Chef Vincent Alexander held a craft beer pairing at Alexander’s Steak House on August 24, 2023. Chef “Vincent” has a 40 year chef history and was lead chef with Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and he holds several degrees in business and culinary arts.

Jef Lewis, CEO, stated, “The menu and experience was exquisite. BrewBilt, based in northern California, is close to Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe and San Francisco where the art of food is world renowned. We have made an impact with the production of our craft beers.”

BrewBilt Brewing poured through 20 kegs of their craft beer from August 11-13, 2023 at one of San Francisco’s most popular music festivals, Outside Lands. This event, based in San Francisco’s beautiful Golden Gate Park, secured one of this generation’s brightest hip-hop talents this year. The rest of its lineup features some pretty special selections, including sad-girl icon Lana Del Rey, queer country crooner Orville Peck, our nation’s hot girl-in-chief Megan Thee Stallion and Afrofuturist pop star Janelle Monáe.

Mr. Lewis further stated, “The San Francisco Bay Area is a hotbed for craft beer, with numerous breweries offering a wide range of styles and flavors that often incorporate local ingredients and embody the creative spirit of the region. BrewBilt is gaining recognition for its modern execution of traditional styles utilizing hand-crafted, industry-leading equipment combined with an artful approach and a passion for quality. A focus on regionally-sourced local malt, premium hops, and pristine water gives us a dynamic palette for distinctly satisfying beers. Inspired by European brewing tradition and American craft innovation.”

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. The 2023 California ‘Gold Winner” for best its helles craft beer, BrewBilt Brewing is devoted to the modern execution of traditional styles utilizing hand-crafted, industry-leading equipment combined with an artful approach and a passion for quality. A focus on regionally-sourced local malt, premium hops, and pristine water gives us a dynamic palette for distinctly satisfying beers.

Inspired by European brewing tradition and American craft innovation, we aim to create beers that reflect a sense of place and our shared brewing philosophy for your ultimate drinking pleasure.

