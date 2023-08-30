Marker Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that Juan F. Vera, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Dr. Vera will provide an overview of Marker’s advancements and clinical development programs on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Of note, Marker believes its therapies are superior to CAR T cells because Marker’s therapies use cancer killing T cells that are not genetically engineered and have more ways to recognize cancer cells than what is possible with current CAR T cell therapies.

During the conference, Dr. Vera and members of Marker will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference Date & Time: September 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM, EDT Location: Kennedy I Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/5f505fae-5fbc-4a22-964d-59232c33372d



The presentation will be available for replay starting September 14, 2023 on the Investors & Media section of Marker’s website.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The cell therapy technology Marker has in place is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e., tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient’s immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer the T cells, Marker believes that its product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://www.markertherapeutics.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning Marker’s expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our research, development and regulatory activities and expectations relating to our non-engineered multi-tumor antigen specific T cell therapies; the effectiveness of these programs or the possible range of application and potential curative effects and safety in the treatment of diseases; and the timing, conduct and success of our clinical trials of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the risks set forth in Marker’s most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at WWW.SEC.GOV. Marker assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

Contacts

TIBEREND STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC.

Investors

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

(862) 213-1398

DBOATENG@TIBEREND.COM

Media

Casey McDonald

(646) 577-8520

CMCDONALD@TIBEREND.COM